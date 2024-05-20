Apple plans to release a thinner iPhone

Technology giant Apple is developing a thinner version of the iPhone that is likely to be released by 2025. This is reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

The potential slimmer version is likely to cost more than Apple's iPhone Pro Max and is expected to be introduced with the iPhone 17 in September 2025, the report said.

The company is reportedly still testing different designs for the device, codenamed D23, which could feature Apple's latest generation processor, presumably called the A19.

In addition, Apple is also planning to discontinue its less expensive iPhone Plus model and intends to release a cheaper iPhone, the successor to its iPhone SE, in the spring of 2025.

The expected update underscores Apple's need to improve the iPhone, the company's best-selling product, as it battles fierce competition from Honor and Huawei in China and Samsung in the global market.

Samsung mocks Apple's criticized ad: releases its own video