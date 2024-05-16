Samsung mocks Apple's criticized ad: releases its own video

Samsung is mocking Apple's musical instrument destruction ad with its own "UnCrush" ad, reports The Verge, writes UNN.

"Samsung heard that Apple had managed to upset a lot of people with its 'Crush' ad released last week, which put tools, arcade games, and sculptures into the shiny new iPad Pro with OLED screen, and apparently it just had to get in on the conversation. Apple eventually apologized, and an executive said that she "missed the mark," the publication writes.

In response, the Samsung Mobile account on X published a video with the hashtag "UnCrush", which, according to Ad Age, was created by BBH USA and directed by Zen Pace.

It depicts a woman stepping over debris and spilled paint, reminiscent of the end of Apple's great hydraulic press incident, and sitting down to hum and play notes on her guitar, somehow aided by the notes displayed on her Galaxy Tab S9 and the power of Galaxy AI.

"We missed the mark": Apple apologizes for ad destroying musical instruments after artists criticize it