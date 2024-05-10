"We missed the mark": Apple apologizes for ad destroying musical instruments after artists criticize it

Apple has apologized after a negative reaction to an advertisement that showed objects, including musical instruments and books, being crushed by a hydraulic press, UNN reports citing the BBC.

Details

In a statement published by the marketing publication Ad Age, Apple said that advertising has not achieved its goal of empowering and celebrating creative people.

The purpose of the video was to demonstrate how creativity was embodied in the latest iPad.

But celebrities, including Hugh Grant and Justin Bateman, reacted with horror to the destruction shown in the ad.

"Our goal is to always celebrate the many ways users express themselves and bring their ideas to life with the iPad. We missed the mark with this video, and we're sorry," said Thor Muren, Apple's vice president of marketing communications, in a statement.

Apple boss Tim Cook was called deaf for his post on X about the device, where he asked people to "imagine all the things it will be used to create.

The ad attempts to show what Apple's latest tablet is capable of, such as watching TV programs, listening to music, and playing video games, while emphasizing that the new device is particularly thin.

This is done through a video theme that has been around for almost a decade of musical instruments being destroyed.

"However, in this case, it seems that the tech giant has also managed to ruin its own reputation: the complainants claim that the ad actually shows how technology stifles creativity rather than encourages it," the publication writes.

Actor Hugh Grant called it "the destruction of the human experience thanks to Silicon Valley.

The criticism is particularly acute because of fears in many creative industries that artificial intelligence (AI) is taking away jobs from humans.

Actor and director Justin Bateman, a fierce critic of the use of artificial intelligence in the film industry, said that Apple's ads "destroy art.

Multi-platinum-selling songwriter Crispin Gant called the act of destroying musical instruments akin to burning books.

