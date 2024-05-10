"We missed the mark": Apple apologizes for ad destroying musical instruments after artists criticize it

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 85823 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 108279 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 151081 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 155047 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251190 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174344 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165571 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148359 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226360 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113072 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM • 36402 views
NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 34242 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 68412 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 36493 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 62522 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 251190 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226360 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212372 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238097 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224857 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 85823 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 62522 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 68412 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113092 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113974 views
Actual
"We missed the mark": Apple apologizes for ad destroying musical instruments after artists criticize it

"We missed the mark": Apple apologizes for ad destroying musical instruments after artists criticize it

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 105957 views

Apple has apologized after a negative reaction to an advertisement that showed objects, including musical instruments and books, being crushed by a hydraulic press.

Apple has apologized after a negative reaction to an advertisement that showed objects, including musical instruments and books, being crushed by a hydraulic press, UNN reports citing the BBC.

Details

In a statement published by the marketing publication Ad Age, Apple said that advertising has not achieved its goal of empowering and celebrating creative people.

The purpose of the video was to demonstrate how creativity was embodied in the latest iPad.

But celebrities, including Hugh Grant and Justin Bateman, reacted with horror to the destruction shown in the ad.

"Our goal is to always celebrate the many ways users express themselves and bring their ideas to life with the iPad. We missed the mark with this video, and we're sorry," said Thor Muren, Apple's vice president of marketing communications, in a statement.

Apple boss Tim Cook was called deaf for his post on X about the device, where he asked people to "imagine all the things it will be used to create.

The ad attempts to show what Apple's latest tablet is capable of, such as watching TV programs, listening to music, and playing video games, while emphasizing that the new device is particularly thin.

This is done through a video theme that has been around for almost a decade of musical instruments being destroyed.

"However, in this case, it seems that the tech giant has also managed to ruin its own reputation: the complainants claim that the ad actually shows how technology stifles creativity rather than encourages it," the publication writes.

Actor Hugh Grant called it "the destruction of the human experience thanks to Silicon Valley.

The criticism is particularly acute because of fears in many creative industries that artificial intelligence (AI) is taking away jobs from humans.

Actor and director Justin Bateman, a fierce critic of the use of artificial intelligence in the film industry, said that Apple's ads "destroy art.

Multi-platinum-selling songwriter Crispin Gant called the act of destroying musical instruments akin to burning books.

Apple has presented new versions of iPad Air and iPad Pro: what are their features and price07.05.24, 20:36 • 25227 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

TechnologiesUNN Lite
apple-incApple Inc.
twitterTwitter

Contact us about advertising