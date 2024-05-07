Apple has presented new versions of iPad Air and iPad Pro: what are their features and price

On Tuesday, May 7, Apple introduced two new iPad Air tablets in two sizes and an iPad Pro tablet with an M4 chip. This was reported by UNN with reference to Apple's YouTube channel .

iPad Air

The new iPad Air will be equipped with M2 chips, which should be 50% faster than the previous generation of M1 devices. The tablet will come in two screen sizes: 11 and 13 inches Liquid Retina.

The base version of the iPad Air now comes with 128GB of internal storage instead of the previous 64GB, and configurations with 512GB and 1TB of storage are available.

The front camera has been moved to the long side of the body, making it easier to use in landscape mode, especially with the keyboard attached. The rear panel has a single camera.

Available storage capacities range from 128 GB to 1 TB. Prices for the iPad Air 11 start at $599 (23,550 UAH), and for the iPad Air 13 at $799 (31,400 UAH).

The tablet is available in Blue, Purple, Starlight and Space Gray colors.

iPad Air is used with the Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil. The pen now also supports the hover function previously available only for iPad Pro. Charging is via USB-C, and the body is made of recycled aluminum.

The company is already accepting pre-orders. Deliveries will begin next week.

iPad Pro

Instead, the iPad Pro will be released with the M4 chip. The performance of this processor is 50% higher than that of devices with the M2 chip. The company claims that the chip is more suitable for working with artificial intelligence. Overall, the device is four times faster than the previous generation of tablets.

The tablet has an Ultra Retina XDR OLED screen. It has higher contrast and provides the same image quality on displays of different sizes. The main camera (12 megapixels) is equipped with True Tone adaptive flash.

The device is offered in 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB storage capacities in two colors with display diagonals of 11 and 13 inches. Prices start at $999 for the 11-inch version and $1,299 for the 13-inch version.

The 13-inch version is only 5.1 mm thick, making it the thinnest iPad ever, while the 11-inch version is 5.3 mm thick.

2022 iPad Pro (left - ed.) compared to 2024 iPad Pro (right - ed.)

Prices for the new models start at $999 (UAH 39,270) for the 256GB 11" version and $1,299 (UAH 51,050) for the 13" version. Both devices are available for pre-order starting May 7.



