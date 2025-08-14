Shot, cut off genitals and stabbed a knife in the eye: in Russia, a soldier brutally killed a judge out of jealousy

$41.510.09
48.650.57
ukenru
Exclusive
02:49 PM • 25990 views
At a crossroads: the upcoming vote for Defence City could change the future of Ukrainian aviation
02:23 PM • 36909 views
Trump and Putin's meeting in Alaska: what is known so far
Exclusive
01:54 PM • 36138 views
Dietary supplements under fire: who benefits from pushing out dietary supplements from Ukraine
Exclusive
August 14, 12:57 PM • 27505 views
"This can be qualified as undermining national security" - Oleksiy Baganets on the decision of the State Aviation Service regarding Mi-8
August 14, 11:53 AM • 31580 views
Zelenskyy announced a new exchange: 84 people returned, including those held since 2014Photo
August 14, 09:32 AM • 47043 views
The Supreme Court recused itself from fulfilling its constitutional duties in the case of Concord Bank - retired judge
Exclusive
August 14, 08:11 AM • 154689 views
Did weather conditions affect the potato harvest in Ukraine: the Association of Producers gave an answer
August 14, 07:55 AM • 83083 views
New coronavirus subvariants "Nimbus" and "Stratus" confirmed in Ukraine - Ministry of Health
August 14, 07:51 AM • 80630 views
DPRK can transfer up to 6,000 military personnel and up to a hundred units of equipment to Russia - Budanov
Exclusive
August 14, 06:07 AM • 71055 views
There is a shortage and the situation is worsening every month: expert on private shuttle drivers
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+21°
0m/s
49%
756mm
Popular news
Priscilla Presley accused of "unplugging" daughter from life support: musician's widow rejected $50 million lawsuitAugust 14, 09:44 AM • 101975 views
Kuzminykh vs. Kuzminykh: how an MP fights non-existent marketing and contradicts himselfAugust 14, 12:29 PM • 38890 views
Israel launches E1 project: settlement expansion that could erase Palestinian statehoodAugust 14, 12:50 PM • 10677 views
Top nutritious and healthy snacks for a busy workdayPhoto01:14 PM • 31770 views
Netflix showed a trailer for the second part of the second season of "Wednesday"Video02:12 PM • 10680 views
Publications
At a crossroads: the upcoming vote for Defence City could change the future of Ukrainian aviation
Exclusive
02:49 PM • 25991 views
Trump and Putin's meeting in Alaska: what is known so far02:23 PM • 36913 views
Dietary supplements under fire: who benefits from pushing out dietary supplements from Ukraine
Exclusive
01:54 PM • 36141 views
Top nutritious and healthy snacks for a busy workdayPhoto01:14 PM • 31898 views
Kuzminykh vs. Kuzminykh: how an MP fights non-existent marketing and contradicts himselfAugust 14, 12:29 PM • 39012 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mykhailo Fedorov
Javier Milei
Binyamin Netanyahu
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Alaska
White House
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Netflix showed a trailer for the second part of the second season of "Wednesday"Video02:12 PM • 10762 views
Priscilla Presley accused of "unplugging" daughter from life support: musician's widow rejected $50 million lawsuitAugust 14, 09:44 AM • 102262 views
Balenciaga sells a bag resembling a supermarket package for $1000August 13, 02:38 PM • 60960 views
Daughter of former US President Joe Biden, Ashley, files for divorce after 13 years of marriageAugust 13, 12:40 PM • 80928 views
Tony Stark's car from "Avengers" to appear in public for the first timePhotoVideoAugust 13, 06:39 AM • 132262 views
Actual
Fox News
Facebook
Diia (service)
SpaceX Starship
Shahed-136

Shot, cut off genitals and stabbed a knife in the eye: in Russia, a soldier brutally killed a judge out of jealousy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 188 views

In Russia, federal judge Vasyl Vetlugin was killed. He was shot, and then his genitals were cut off, probably out of jealousy.

Shot, cut off genitals and stabbed a knife in the eye: in Russia, a soldier brutally killed a judge out of jealousy

In the Russian city of Kamyshin, Volgograd Oblast, federal judge Vasyl Vetlugin was killed. He was shot with a Saiga hunting carbine, his genitals were cut off, and then a knife was plunged into his eye, writes UNN with reference to Russian media.

Details

According to preliminary information, the judge was killed out of jealousy. The husband of one of the women thus avenged his wife's infidelity. It is preliminarily believed that the killer was a serviceman who came home on leave.

According to information being clarified, the serviceman was jealous of his wife with Vasyl Vetlugin, ambushed him in the evening near the Kamyshin District Court, shot him with a Saiga, and then cut off his genitals and put them in the judge's mouth.

After that, the jealous man plunged a knife into his victim's eye.

Addition

Ukrainian boxer Vladyslav Karpachov was brutally murdered in the village of Hryshyne, Donetsk Oblast. His Toyota Camry car disappeared after the crime, law enforcement officers are investigating the incident.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Crimes and emergenciesNews of the World
Ukraine