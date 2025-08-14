In the Russian city of Kamyshin, Volgograd Oblast, federal judge Vasyl Vetlugin was killed. He was shot with a Saiga hunting carbine, his genitals were cut off, and then a knife was plunged into his eye, writes UNN with reference to Russian media.

Details

According to preliminary information, the judge was killed out of jealousy. The husband of one of the women thus avenged his wife's infidelity. It is preliminarily believed that the killer was a serviceman who came home on leave.

According to information being clarified, the serviceman was jealous of his wife with Vasyl Vetlugin, ambushed him in the evening near the Kamyshin District Court, shot him with a Saiga, and then cut off his genitals and put them in the judge's mouth.

After that, the jealous man plunged a knife into his victim's eye.

Addition

Ukrainian boxer Vladyslav Karpachov was brutally murdered in the village of Hryshyne, Donetsk Oblast. His Toyota Camry car disappeared after the crime, law enforcement officers are investigating the incident.