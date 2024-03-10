$41.340.03
Apple is developing a laptop with a folding display

Kyiv • UNN

 • 39836 views

Apple is actively developing a MacBook laptop with a 20.3-inch folding display, which is scheduled to begin production in 2027.

Apple is developing a laptop with a folding display

Apple has started developing its first folding laptop. This was reported by 9to5Mac, according to UNN.

Details

According to an insider, corporations are actively exploring options for gadgets with a foldable display. It is likely to be a MacBook with a flexible screen. The gadget should come with a 20.3-inch display.

The active phase of the device's production is due to start in 2027. Accordingly, the company will release the MacBook no earlier than this year.

In late February, insiders said that Apple had suspended the development and production of the first foldable iPhone. The inspection revealed that none of the prototypes of the device met the company's quality standards.

The EU imposes a €1.8 billion antitrust fine on Apple for unlawful terms of use of apps04.03.24, 17:22 • 22211 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Technologies
Apple Inc.
