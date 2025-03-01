“Anything is possible” - Rubio on the settlement after the skirmish between Zelenskiy and Trump
Kyiv • UNN
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that relations between Trump and Zelenskyy can be improved. According to him, Ukraine should thank Trump for his attempts to achieve peace.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, commenting on whether everything can be settled after the skirmish in the Oval Office at a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said that "everything is possible," UNN reports.
I think anything is possible, but it has to go back to the point that President Trump is interested in being involved in this for the purposes of bringing about an enduring and lasting peace. That’s what he wants to achieve. And I think if I’m a country, okay, that’s involved in a war with a bigger country, who’s losing thousands of people, who’s had 3 million people leave my country because they can’t be there, who every – is facing these challenges, I would be thanking a president who’s trying to help bring about an end to this war. I would be thanking him and I would be supportive of what he’s trying to do, at least in my public pronouncements and in my public posture. And we didn’t see that today, and we haven’t seen that for the last few days
Context
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump had a tense exchange during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House.
Later, Trump wrote on Truth Social that Zelenskyy was allegedly not ready for peace, and adding that the Ukrainian leader could return when he was ready for peace.
Zelenskiy leaves the White House early after a spat with Trump.
CNN cited a source as saying that the agreement on rare earth minerals between the US and Ukraine was not signed on Friday after a meeting between Trump and Zelenskiy.
Subsequently, President Zelenskyy made his first statement after the unexpected end of the meeting, thanking America for its support, for this visit. He thanked the President, Congress and the American people. Zelenskyy emphasized that Ukraine needs a just and lasting peace, "and we are working for that.
