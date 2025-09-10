Another Polish airport closed due to "unplanned military activity"
Kyiv • UNN
The airspace over Lublin Airport (EPLB) was closed on the night of September 10 due to unplanned military activity. This happened after Russian attack drones entered Polish airspace.
On the night of September 10, Poland closed its airspace over Lublin Airport (EPLB). This was reported by UNN with reference to the website for informing aviation services.
It is reported that the airspace was closed due to "unplanned military activity related to ensuring state security."
On the night of September 10, Russian attack drones flew into Polish airspace. This happened during a massive air attack on Ukraine. Rzeszów Airport is closed due to "unplanned military activity."
10.09.25, 01:36