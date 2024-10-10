Another explosion in Mykolaiv: RMA says the “hit” was in the same place

A second explosion was recorded in Mykolaiv, as reported by the mayor of the city, Oleksandr Senkevych. The head of Mykolaiv RMA Vitaliy Kim noted that the "hit" was in the same place, UNN reports.

Details

"An explosion was heard in Mykolaiv. Details later," the city's mayor, Oleksandr Senkevych, wrote on Telegram.

"The hit at the same place, but managed to take everyone away. Civilians," Vitaliy Kim, head of the Mykolaiv RMA, wrote on Telegram.

Air alert is currently in effect in Kyiv and some regions. The Ukrainian Air Force reported the threat of enemy ballistic missiles from the south, in the regions where air alert was declared.

