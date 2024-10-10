Explosion occurs in Mykolaiv after warning of enemy high-speed target

The explosion occurred in Mykolaiv during an air raid alert, the mayor of the city, Oleksandr Senkevych, said. Before that, the Air Force warned of a high-speed target from Crimea in the northwestern direction, UNN reports.

"An explosion was heard in Mykolaiv. Details later," wrote Senkevich.

The Ukrainian Air Force warned of the threat of ballistic missile attacks from Crimea. Then they reported a high-speed target from Crimea in the northwestern direction.