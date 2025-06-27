$41.590.08
Another defendant in the "Boyko's towers" case will be tried: the accused created enterprises and produced fictitious documents

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 556 views

A new defendant in the case of the embezzlement of 404 million US dollars from "Boyko's towers" will appear in court. The accused created and purchased fictitious enterprises, as well as produced forged documents, facilitating the legalization of funds.

Another defendant in the "Boyko's towers" case will be tried: the accused created enterprises and produced fictitious documents

Another participant in the case of illegal seizure of over 404 million US dollars during the acquisition of drilling rigs will be put on trial. He is accused of participating in a criminal organization, and the accused's real estate has already been seized, UNN reports with reference to the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office.

Details

Prosecutors of the Prosecutor General's Office sent an indictment to the court against one of the participants of a criminal organization for the seizure of 404.3 million US dollars from Chornomornaftogaz during the acquisition of two drilling rigs.

- it says in the post.

Reference

The fugitive ex-president headed this criminal organization. Its participants included leaders and officials of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, NJSC "Naftogaz of Ukraine", PJSC "Chornomornaftogaz", individual banking institutions of Ukraine, business entities, and private individuals.

According to the investigation, in 2010-2011, the participants of the criminal organization organized and conducted state procurements for PJSC "Chornomornaftogaz" of two offshore floating drilling rigs at almost twice the inflated price, totaling 404.3 million US dollars, which was equivalent to 3.2 billion UAH.

- informs the Prosecutor General's Office.

The funds were subsequently illegally legalized through fictitious non-resident companies. This caused damage to the state.

Indictments have already been issued against 3 people, and 9 other accomplices have been declared wanted

- reminds the Prosecutor General's Office.

Activity of the accused

According to his assigned role, the accused created and acquired more than 30 enterprises, both residents and non-residents, for use in criminal activity. He handed over the constituent documents and seals of these enterprises to other accomplices of the criminal organization.

He also prepared fictitious documents for enterprises for use, including for imaginary tenders, and with the help of the computer program "Client-Bank", carried out electronic transfers of criminally obtained funds and facilitated their legalization.

The accused is charged with participation in a criminal organization, property seizure, official forgery, document forgery, and legalization of criminally obtained property (Part 1 Article 255; Part 5 Article 27, Part 4 Article 28, Part 5 Article 191; Part 5 Article 27, Part 4 Article 28, Part 1 Article 366; Part 4 Article 28, Part 3, 4, Article 358; Part 4 Article 28, Part 3 Article 209 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

In order to ensure compensation for the damages caused, the accused's real estate – a house, a land plot located in Kyiv, and a share in the authorized capital of a limited liability company where he is a co-founder – has been seized. The pre-trial investigation in the criminal proceedings was carried out by investigators of the SBI.

Recall

Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Chernyshov received a notice of suspicion of abuse of power and accepting a bribe.

The High Anti-Corruption Court chose a preventive measure for Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Chernyshov in the form of a bail of 120 million hryvnias, UNN reports.

SAP and NABU exposed a corruption scheme in the construction sector, which could have led to 1 billion UAH in losses. The developer and ministry officials organized a scheme with land in Kyiv.

UNN previously reported that three so-called "Boyko's rigs" caught fire in the Black Sea. The burning was recorded on all three drilling platforms east of Snake Island, which were attacked.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

EconomyCrimes and emergencies
Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office
Oleksiy Chernyshov
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
Naftogaz
Black Sea
DAT Chernomorneftegaz
Kyiv
