Another day with power outages: tomorrow, schedules will be in effect in most regions of Ukraine

Tomorrow, most regions of Ukraine will operate under blackout schedules, UNN reports with reference to Ukrenergo.

Tomorrow, February 25, most regions of Ukraine will implement hourly blackout schedules and power limitation schedules (for industrial consumers) throughout the day.

The company emphasized that the reason for implementing the restriction measures is the consequences of Russian missile and drone attacks on energy facilities.

The situation in the energy system may change. Find out the time and volume of blackouts at your address on the official pages of your regional power distribution companies.