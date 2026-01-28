Another day with and without schedules: tomorrow, electricity will be cut off throughout Ukraine

Tomorrow, power will be cut off throughout Ukraine. As reported by Ukrenergo, hourly shutdown schedules and power limitation schedules will be in effect, UNN reports.

Tomorrow, January 29, hourly shutdown schedules and power limitation schedules (for industrial consumers) will be applied in all regions of Ukraine throughout the day. - the message says.

The company emphasized that the reason for introducing restrictive measures is the consequences of Russian missile and drone attacks on energy facilities.

The situation in the energy system may change. Find out the time and scope of disconnections at your address on the official pages of the oblenergo in your region. - Ukrenergo summarized.

