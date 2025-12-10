Animal rights are not a discussion, but a given: what is the situation in Ukraine

Photo: pixabay

On December 10, the world celebrates not only International Human Rights Day, but also International Animal Rights Day. For the first time, animal rights were enshrined at the international level in 1978 in the "Universal Declaration of Animal Rights". Read about the rights of those often called "our smaller brothers" and the situation in Ukraine in the UNN material.

What rights do animals have?

Animal rights have long gone beyond ethical discussions and become part of international norms, where every creature has a guaranteed right to life, respect, dignity, and protection from suffering. The "Universal Declaration of Animal Rights", solemnly proclaimed in Paris at the UNESCO building in 1978, emphasizes: all animals are equal before nature, have the right to freedom, proper living conditions, humane treatment, and protection from cruelty.

The life of any animal has a right to respect. Wild animals are guaranteed the right to live and reproduce freely in their natural environment, and animals dependent on humans have the right to proper care and maintenance.

These principles are the foundation upon which the modern approach to veterinary and medical care is built.

The situation with animal rights in Ukraine: positive changes exist, but vulnerability remains

In Ukraine, according to Olena Donets, a volunteer at the animal protection service "Chance", recent years have brought important changes in the context of animal rights. For example, new prohibitions and rules have appeared.

In recent years, laws have become stricter. Fines and criminal liability for cruelty have been increased, mobile circuses with animals have been banned, the sale of animals in inappropriate conditions has been restricted, and clear rules for keeping domestic and service animals have been introduced, and active efforts have begun to combat animal abuse and illegal kennels. - says Olena Donets.

However, despite positive changes, there are still certain groups of animals that suffer the most. The most vulnerable categories remain without full support, says the volunteer. In addition, the situation is even more complicated in combat zones. Many domestic and wild animals have been affected.

Stray animals need the most protection, as they often remain without help and become victims of cruelty, as do animals in combat zones - due to explosions, abandonment, and lack of medical care. Animals on farms also need protection, as control over living conditions is weak, and wild animals - due to poaching and captivity. - emphasizes the volunteer.

In general, the zoovolunteers interviewed by UNN share a similar opinion - legislative changes have indeed taken place, but the problem remains the lack of widespread public awareness of the importance of respectful treatment of animals. Volunteers note that law enforcement officers often "put on hold" investigations into animal cruelty, and offenders do not receive fair and legally prescribed punishment.

Zoovolunteers are also concerned about human indifference, the lack of genuine understanding among many people that an animal is not a toy, not a thing, but a living creature capable of feeling pain, fear, and a wide range of emotions in general. Another problem is the low level of public awareness regarding the specifics of caring for certain pets, understanding the conditions of keeping, and realizing the specifics of the manifestations of characteristic features inherent, for example, in different dog breeds. However, they add, society is gradually changing.

Medical rights are key to animal welfare

In matters of animal welfare, medical rights remain key. Veterinarian Yelyzaveta Babiy emphasizes the importance of prevention and quality support, as this is the basis for the health of beloved pets.

First, the most necessary thing should be as simple as breathing in and out - these are all regular treatments. Currently, only rabies vaccination is mandatory at the legislative level, because Ukraine has a "disadvantage" regarding this disease. All other treatments are at the owner's discretion, although the practice of our European colleagues shows that vaccination against viral infections and parasitic procedures should also be mandatory. Because these are dangerous and very contagious factors that spread quickly. - explains Yelyzaveta Babiy.

The doctor emphasizes that some diseases cannot be cured, but the animal's quality of life must be preserved. That is why treatment protocols and supportive measures are no less important part of animal medical rights.

There are diseases that we cannot cure, and in such cases, it is necessary to improve the animal's quality of life. It should receive pain relief, appetite stimulation, help with emptying - everything to prevent intoxication and suffering. And, of course, there is the issue of humane euthanasia: there are conditions that a doctor cannot cure, and the animal does not recover on its own, but for some reason, they are not considered an official reason for putting it to sleep. Then the doctor takes full responsibility, although, in essence, this is a clear indication for euthanasia. - notes the veterinarian.

Access to pet treatment in Ukraine can also be improved. The veterinarian is convinced: the main thing is information and correct requests from owners. Many procedures can be obtained free of charge or for a minimal fee, including for stray animals.

We just need to conduct active informational work with owners. Now there are many procedures: vaccinations, treatments. State clinics do them for free or for a symbolic price. There are separate programs for homeless animals, sterilization can cost 650 UAH - this is not even half of the cost price. And veterinarians usually meet halfway if the owner honestly explains the situation: everyone understands the realities. - says Yelyzaveta Babiy.

Passport and chip - not a whim, but an important aspect of protection

Documents and identification also play a significant role in animal protection. A passport and a chip are not only a requirement for travel, but also protection against fraud and a chance to quickly return a lost animal to its owner. Veterinarian Yelyzaveta Babiy emphasizes that these tools should be the norm, not the exception.

Private doctors do not register passports - this is done at the ASC. And although many people wonder why this is necessary, a passport and a chip are only advantages. This is an opportunity to prove that the animal is yours, to protect it from fraud, as it was with the dog Misha in Teremky. Chipping works simply: a microchip is placed under the skin, and in a minute at the clinic, the owner can be found, without shelters, stress, and months of searching. - explains the veterinarian.

Despite positive changes, animal rights legislation still has gaps, says the doctor. The procedure for crossing the border with animals remains particularly difficult.

Ukraine is transitioning to European protocols, and due to this transitional stage, there are nuances. Especially regarding traveling abroad: if an animal does not have an international passport and treatments, the registration takes about four months. This creates problems, because border guards can detain the animal for quarantine, and the owner leaves without it, paying 800-1200 euros per month for keeping. Due to the unfavorable situation with rabies, control is very strict, sometimes even too strict, but this is done so that other countries do not have risks. - summarizes the doctor.

