Rules for transporting animals on trains updated: what you need to know

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2462 views

JSC "Ukrzaliznytsia" and the Ministry of Development have updated the rules for transporting animals, allowing large dogs to travel in all types of carriages provided that seats are purchased. Small animals can now stay in coupes without a rigid carrier, and service dogs of the Defense Forces travel free of charge.

Rules for transporting animals on trains updated: what you need to know

The rules for transporting animals on trains have been updated, Ukrzaliznytsia JSC and the Ministry of Development announced on Wednesday, UNN writes.

Details

"The Ministry of Development has updated the Rules for the transportation of passengers, baggage and cargo, to make railway travel more comfortable and inclusive," the ministry said.

What is envisioned

New rules provide for:

  1. Large dogs (over 45 cm at the withers) can now travel across Ukraine in all types of carriages:
    • on the Intercity+ high-speed train, provided that all seats located in a single block in a row are purchased. Dogs must be on the floor near their owner, under or near the seats;
      • in a "Lux" class sleeping car and international RIC cars, all seats in the compartment must be purchased. (This rule also applied to compartments before).
        1. Service dogs of representatives of the Defense Forces can travel free of charge in all types of carriages regardless of the animal's size - but always with a muzzle and leash.
          1. Small animals during travel (cats, small dog breeds up to 45 cm at the withers):
            • can stay in the compartment without a carrier for healthy activity and sleep - provided that all seats in the compartment are purchased;
              • the carrier does not necessarily have to be a “rigid structure” - a modern soft carrier bag, backpack carrier or other waterproof bottom container is sufficient for travel.

                In all cases, passengers must:

                • ensure the availability of veterinary documents for the animal, a ticket for the animal, a leash and a muzzle (for large dog breeds - throughout the entire journey);
                  • take care of the comfort of the animal and those around them. 

                    "In case of discomfort or allergic reactions from being near an animal, please contact the conductors or stewards - the train crew will offer another comfortable place for travel," Ukrzaliznytsia noted.

                    Addition

                    As Ukrzaliznytsia indicated, before submitting this particular version of the rules for consideration, the railway workers consulted with UAnimals, specialists from the Ministry of Development, and transport experts from partner countries.

                    Animal transportation on buses: new rules explained08.07.25, 14:09 • 1941 view

