Andriy Sybiha at the UN Security Council meeting on artificial intelligence called for countering the use of AI by aggressive regimes

Artificial intelligence is changing the nature of war. Ukraine uses AI for defense technologies, air defense, electronic warfare resilience, and humanitarian demining. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

Details

At the UN Headquarters in New York, Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha participated in the high-level open debate of the UN Security Council on the topic "Artificial Intelligence and International Peace and Security: Addressing Challenges, Multifaceted Impacts, and Responsible Use."

During his speech, the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that Ukraine recognizes the potential of artificial intelligence and feels its risks more than anyone else.

Artificial intelligence has changed the nature of war. Its use on the battlefield is rapidly expanding. This technology can help a country defend itself, as it helps us in Ukraine. But it can also be used by an aggressor for killing and destruction, as Russia does. - said Andriy Sybiha.

According to him, Ukraine uses AI technologies to develop advanced equipment, including for air defense, increasing resilience to Russian electronic warfare, and strengthening the ability to protect civilians and infrastructure.

Recently, tests of artificial intelligence in humanitarian demining have also begun.

The head of the Ukrainian diplomatic mission expressed his conviction that, as with any technology, it is not about its capabilities, but about the intentions of those who use it.

But if weapons of mass destruction are difficult to acquire, transfer, and develop, AI has no physical borders. Controlling its spread is extremely difficult. For example, Russia can share its experience of using this technology on the battlefield in Ukraine with North Korea or Iran. This will increase security risks not only for the Korean Peninsula but also for the Indo-Pacific region, as well as for the Middle East. And this is probably already happening. - noted the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

Andriy Sybiha called on partners for coordinated actions to counter the threats of AI-based defense technology exchange between aggressive regimes. He stated that Ukraine is ready to share its valuable experience and know-how with allies and partners.

Recall

Ukraine will cooperate with the largest research institute in the Netherlands, TNO, to develop breakthrough military technologies. The Brave1 cluster signed a partnership memorandum, involving thousands of scientists and engineers.

