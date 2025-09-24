Global rules on AI use in various types of weapons are needed - Zelenskyy

$41.380.00
Exclusive
01:04 PM • 3192 views
Not only Poland, but also France and Great Britain: expert told how far Russia can strike Europe with "Shaheds"
Exclusive
12:07 PM • 9840 views
Will there be power outages during the heating season: explanation from the head of the parliamentary energy committee
11:17 AM • 12361 views
Novorossiysk attacked by air and sea drones: video and all detailsVideo
11:04 AM • 20880 views
Heating season 2025: start, tariffs and main challenges
Exclusive
10:07 AM • 15402 views
Trump spoke for the first time about Ukraine's return to 1991 borders: expert commented on the change in US president's rhetoric
Exclusive
08:38 AM • 26753 views
"Head spinning": when dizziness is not just about fatigue
Exclusive
September 24, 07:25 AM • 17148 views
Dangerous precedent: The Supreme Court confirmed that the rights of bank shareholders are not protected
September 24, 06:56 AM • 17775 views
UN Secretary-General: over 14,000 civilians killed in Ukraine, hundreds of children – it's time to stop this
September 24, 06:43 AM • 14850 views
100 TB of data and Aksyonov's correspondence: intelligence repeatedly hacked the servers of the occupation authorities in Crimea
September 23, 07:19 PM • 27302 views
Ukraine can win the war and regain all territories with the support of the EU and NATO - Trump
Погода
+13°
3.7m/s
62%
756mm
Popular news
Mold in the bathroom: causes, removal methods, and preventionPhotoSeptember 24, 05:16 AM • 45654 views
Libra zodiac sign: characteristics of natural diplomats and artistsPhotoSeptember 24, 05:30 AM • 36410 views
Russia reports new attack on petrochemical complex in BashkortostanPhotoVideoSeptember 24, 06:00 AM • 29806 views
"Drone Wall" could be ready in a year - EU Defense CommissionerSeptember 24, 07:55 AM • 6248 views
WHO warned of a global drug problem that will affect millions. What happened09:04 AM • 22151 views
Publications
Heating season 2025: start, tariffs and main challenges11:04 AM • 20853 views
WHO warned of a global drug problem that will affect millions. What happened09:04 AM • 22156 views
"Head spinning": when dizziness is not just about fatigue
Exclusive
08:38 AM • 26735 views
Libra zodiac sign: characteristics of natural diplomats and artistsPhotoSeptember 24, 05:30 AM • 36421 views
Mold in the bathroom: causes, removal methods, and preventionPhotoSeptember 24, 05:16 AM • 45664 views
Global rules on AI use in various types of weapons are needed - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 32 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated at the UN General Assembly that global rules are needed for the use of artificial intelligence in various types of weapons. He emphasized that this issue is as urgent as the fight against nuclear proliferation.

Global rules on AI use in various types of weapons are needed - Zelenskyy

Global rules are needed to regulate the use of artificial intelligence in various types of weapons. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during the general debate of the United Nations General Assembly, UNN reports.

We need global rules on where artificial intelligence can be used in different types of weapons.

- noted the President of Ukraine.

The Head of State also emphasized that resolving this issue is as urgent as combating the proliferation of nuclear weapons.

This is as urgent as stopping the proliferation of nuclear weapons. International cooperation must be restored.

- Zelenskyy emphasized.

Addition

Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation, stated that global security in the coming decades will be shaped by new alliances, technologies, and the resilience of societies. He highlighted key trends that have already manifested themselves in Russia's war against Ukraine and conflicts in the Middle East, and which will determine the nature of future global conflicts.

US President Donald Trump called on all countries to stop developing biological weapons forever. He also stated that artificial intelligence could be a huge threat.

Pavlo Zinchenko

PoliticsTechnologies
United Nations
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy