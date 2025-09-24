Global rules on AI use in various types of weapons are needed - Zelenskyy

Global rules are needed to regulate the use of artificial intelligence in various types of weapons. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during the general debate of the United Nations General Assembly, UNN reports.

We need global rules on where artificial intelligence can be used in different types of weapons. - noted the President of Ukraine.

The Head of State also emphasized that resolving this issue is as urgent as combating the proliferation of nuclear weapons.

This is as urgent as stopping the proliferation of nuclear weapons. International cooperation must be restored. - Zelenskyy emphasized.

Addition

Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation, stated that global security in the coming decades will be shaped by new alliances, technologies, and the resilience of societies. He highlighted key trends that have already manifested themselves in Russia's war against Ukraine and conflicts in the Middle East, and which will determine the nature of future global conflicts.

US President Donald Trump called on all countries to stop developing biological weapons forever. He also stated that artificial intelligence could be a huge threat.