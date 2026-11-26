The Kyiv City Council awarded the title of "Honorary Citizen of the City of Kyiv" to prominent public figure Roman Ratushnyi (posthumously) and Brigadier General Andrii Biletskyi, UNN reports, citing the Kyiv City State Administration.

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The Kyiv City State Administration reported that with this distinction, the city honors military personnel, public figures, politicians, and philanthropists whose activities have become an example of courage and a strong sense of civic responsibility.

The awarding of this high title is an expression of our boundless gratitude and respect for the people who defend Ukraine’s independence on the front line and for those who are developing the capital in the rear. It is especially important for the community to preserve the memory of our fallen heroes, whose feat will forever remain in Kyiv’s history – said Dmytro Zahumennyi, head of the Kyiv City State Administration’s staff.

In particular, the title of "Honorary Citizen of the City of Kyiv" was awarded to: