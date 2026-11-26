Andrii Biletskyi and Roman Ratushnyi were awarded the title of "Honorary Citizen of Kyiv"
Kyiv • UNN
The Kyiv City Council awarded the title of "Honorary Citizen of the City of Kyiv" to seven more Kyiv residents who made a significant contribution to the defense of the state, the development of the capital, and earned the high regard of the community.
The Kyiv City Council awarded the title of "Honorary Citizen of the City of Kyiv" to prominent public figure Roman Ratushnyi (posthumously) and Brigadier General Andrii Biletskyi, UNN reports, citing the Kyiv City State Administration.
Details
The Kyiv City State Administration reported that with this distinction, the city honors military personnel, public figures, politicians, and philanthropists whose activities have become an example of courage and a strong sense of civic responsibility.
The awarding of this high title is an expression of our boundless gratitude and respect for the people who defend Ukraine’s independence on the front line and for those who are developing the capital in the rear. It is especially important for the community to preserve the memory of our fallen heroes, whose feat will forever remain in Kyiv’s history
In particular, the title of "Honorary Citizen of the City of Kyiv" was awarded to:
- Roman Ratushnyi (posthumously) – a prominent public figure and chairman of the board of the NGO “Let’s Protect Protasiv Yar” in 2019–2022, who enjoyed widespread respect and authority among Kyiv residents, and a reconnaissance soldier of the 93rd Separate Mechanized Brigade “Kholodnyi Yar”;
- Serhii Ilnytskyi (posthumously) – a colonel, first deputy commander of the Ukrainian Volunteer Army and commander of the “South” detachment, a deputy of the Kyiv City Council of the ninth convocation, who also made outstanding achievements in the development of sports;
- Viktor Torkotiuk – a military unit commander and colonel who has been serving in the military since 2016, served in the intelligence units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and at the beginning of the full-scale invasion formed and headed the special unit “Artan”; he took part in the defense of Kyiv and in the most challenging areas of the front;
- Andrii Biletskyi – a brigadier general and commander of the “Center” grouping of troops;
- Petro Kuzyk – a serviceman who has commanded the “Svoboda” battalion since 2022, a lieutenant colonel, politician, entrepreneur, former head of the Desnianskyi District State Administration, and a deputy of the Kyiv City Council of several convocations;
- Rajiv Gupta – general director of KUSUM LLC – for many years of charitable and philanthropic activities, as well as a significant contribution to business development and the capital’s social and economic sphere;
- Vitalii Dzhurynskyi – founder of the “VIDI” group of companies – for a significant personal contribution to the capital’s social, economic, and cultural development, outstanding achievements in business development, and many years of charitable and public activities.