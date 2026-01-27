$43.130.01
EU's Historic Deal with India: What it Means and its Implications for Ukraine
02:04 PM • 5448 views
Ukraine to experience warming and thaw: forecast for January 28-29
Exclusive
01:14 PM • 17382 views
Kyiv on the brink of resources: what will happen to heat, light, and water until the end of winter
12:39 PM • 14085 views
Russian attack on western Ukraine on January 27: a Naftogaz facility was hit
12:15 PM • 12195 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine expects to join the EU in 2027
11:34 AM • 21460 views
Remembrance Day. The Holocaust: how people were exterminated and why the world should not forget it
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 25002 views
Zelenskyy's new tone towards Europe: from gratitude to harsh criticism
January 27, 08:29 AM • 16797 views
After Odrex sued UNN, the journalist was not allowed into the press conference
Exclusive
January 27, 07:30 AM • 18839 views
Kyiv faces a shortage of drivers: the biggest deficit is in bus services
January 26, 05:23 PM • 33589 views
New trilateral meeting of Ukraine, USA, and Russia, tentatively, to take place on February 1 - Zelenskyy
Anatolich criticized the police for fining his wife during a trip to bid farewell to a defender of Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 56 views

Anatoly Anatolich's wife received a fine for a dirty license plate during a trip to bid farewell to a fallen defender of Ukraine. The showman is outraged by the situation, especially amid power and heating outages.

Anatolich criticized the police for fining his wife during a trip to bid farewell to a defender of Ukraine

Ukrainian TV presenter Anatoliy Anatolich expressed sharp dissatisfaction after his wife Yula was stopped by patrol officers and fined for a dirty license plate. The incident occurred during a trip to bid farewell to a fallen defender of Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to the showman's Instagram.

In his photoblog, the presenter reported that his wife was driving without exceeding the speed limit, and GPS navigation was not working due to an air raid alert. According to him, the outrage was caused not by the amount of the fine itself - 1000 hryvnias - but by the principled aspect of the issue, especially in the context of water, electricity, and heating outages in the country.

Just now, my wife was stopped by the police and fined for a dirty license plate. Honestly, I was stunned. My wife was driving to a farewell ceremony for a Hero, not exceeding the speed limit. GPS is not working due to the air raid alert. They follow her and stop her, issue a fine. It's not about a thousand hryvnias, but how is this possible now? I wasn't there next to her, because it would have been a different conversation and I would have defended my rights. I certainly paid, but I will go to court. For me, this is a matter of principle.

- the showman said.

It should be noted that Anatolich emphasized that he does not consider himself "untouchable" on the road and does not enjoy any privileges.

I am not some privileged person, but tell me, in such weather with such roads in the suburbs, where Yula traveled for an hour on these roads, it is obvious that the car will be very dirty. The car is electric. Barely charged due to power outages. Yula calls me before this and says that she is driving without a heater so that it lasts. Do you think the police officer wiped the girl's license plate? No. He issued a fine of 1000 UAH and let her go with a dirty license plate. Go to the funeral, madam. We are not detaining you. A disgusting feeling inside from this. Now more than ever.

- the presenter summarized.

Oleh Vynnyk's friend revealed the reasons for the singer's health problems and why he did not serve in the Armed Forces of Ukraine26.01.26, 16:43 • 25846 views

