01:53 PM • 2310 views
EU stated that there is no mention of a specific date for Ukraine's accession in the prosperity plan
Exclusive
12:45 PM • 7844 views
Lack of light, heat, and communication: how it affects the psyche and what helps maintain inner balance
Exclusive
11:57 AM • 12118 views
Truth under ban: StopOdrex website blocked after complaint from Odrex clinic
11:38 AM • 21474 views
How a US immigration agency became a symbol of fear, violence, and protests: the American ICE agency
10:18 AM • 18358 views
General Staff confirms hit of Russian oil refinery in Slavyansk-on-Kuban and other enemy facilities
Exclusive
10:01 AM • 37029 views
"Spot" price increases and the search for alternatives: what is the situation in the fish and seafood marketPhoto
09:46 AM • 19928 views
EU approves full ban on Russian gas imports: what's included
Exclusive
08:52 AM • 35543 views
Open competition for leadership positions as a disaster prevention measure: why the appointment of the head of the State Aviation Service without public selection is unacceptable
Exclusive
January 26, 07:43 AM • 22852 views
Was Kyiv ready for blackouts? The prosecutor's office reported on criminal proceedings investigating the actions of capital officials
January 25, 06:28 PM • 27778 views
MP Orest Salamakha died in a car accident near Lviv
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Oleh Vynnyk's friend revealed the reasons for the singer's health problems and why he did not serve in the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 116 views

According to Nedzelskyi, Vynnyk actively supported the Ukrainian military, but the hate on social media and public pressure negatively affected the singer's physical condition.

Oleh Vynnyk's friend revealed the reasons for the singer's health problems and why he did not serve in the Armed Forces of Ukraine

A friend of the popular singer Oleh Vynnyk, musician and serviceman Roman Nedzelskyi, revealed details about the artist's health and explained why he did not join the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to Roman's interview with blogger Natalia Vlashchenko.

According to Nedzelskyi, Vynnyk actively supported Ukrainian servicemen, but the hate on social media and public pressure negatively affected the singer's physical condition. Roman also said that Oleh suffered two strokes and had a hard time dealing with the hate directed at him.

From the beginning of the war, he was one of the first to help our battalion. It bothers people a lot when someone shines. Oleh is self-sufficient, I visited him twice in Germany: I went to pick up cars and we met. He had a very hard time with this hate. Oleh had one stroke, then another. I then came to him so that he would record an appeal to patrons, and his face was distorted. He didn't want people to see him like that. And he recovered in half a year.

- said Nedzelskyi.

The musician added that Vynnyk considered the possibility of serving in the "Cultural Landing Force," where other famous artists are already serving, and was positively inclined, but the command refused Oleh's prospect of service, as, according to the commanders, "it would be toxic" for them.

Stanislav Karmazin

