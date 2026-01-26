Oleh Vynnyk's friend revealed the reasons for the singer's health problems and why he did not serve in the Armed Forces of Ukraine

A friend of the popular singer Oleh Vynnyk, musician and serviceman Roman Nedzelskyi, revealed details about the artist's health and explained why he did not join the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to Roman's interview with blogger Natalia Vlashchenko.

According to Nedzelskyi, Vynnyk actively supported Ukrainian servicemen, but the hate on social media and public pressure negatively affected the singer's physical condition. Roman also said that Oleh suffered two strokes and had a hard time dealing with the hate directed at him.

From the beginning of the war, he was one of the first to help our battalion. It bothers people a lot when someone shines. Oleh is self-sufficient, I visited him twice in Germany: I went to pick up cars and we met. He had a very hard time with this hate. Oleh had one stroke, then another. I then came to him so that he would record an appeal to patrons, and his face was distorted. He didn't want people to see him like that. And he recovered in half a year. - said Nedzelskyi.

The musician added that Vynnyk considered the possibility of serving in the "Cultural Landing Force," where other famous artists are already serving, and was positively inclined, but the command refused Oleh's prospect of service, as, according to the commanders, "it would be toxic" for them.