An explosion at a police department in Rivne occurred while explosives experts were performing their official duties, an investigation has been launched

An explosion occurred in the courtyard of Police Station No. 1 in Rivne while explosive ordnance disposal service personnel were performing their official duties. The State Bureau of Investigation has launched a pretrial investigation under Article 264 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine in connection with the incident, the Main Directorate of the National Police in Rivne region reported, according to UNN.

Today, August 31, at around 3:30 p.m., an explosion occurred in the courtyard of Police Station No. 1 (Rivne) while explosive ordnance disposal service personnel were performing their official duties - the statement said.

As a result of the detonation, one explosives disposal specialist was killed, and three more police officers from the same unit were injured. The State Bureau of Investigation has launched a pretrial investigation under Article 264 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine in connection with the incident.

Law enforcement officers are currently establishing all the circumstances and causes of the explosion.

We will remind you

In Rivne region, an explosion occurred at a district police station; one police officer was killed and three others were injured. The Rivne region police reported that the causes of the explosion are being established.