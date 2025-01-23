An enemy missile carrier with Kalibr missiles is in the Black Sea

Russia is keeping one Kalibr cruise missile carrier in the Black Sea with a total volley of up to 4 missiles. This was reported by the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in a morning report, UNN reports.

According to the Ukrainian Navy, as of 06:00 on January 23, 2025:

▪️ There is 1 enemy ship in the Black Sea, which is a carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total volley of up to 4 missiles;

▪️ There are no enemy ships in the Sea of Azov;

▪️ in the Mediterranean Sea, 6 enemy ships, 2 of which are Kalibr cruise missile carriers with a total volley of up to 22 missiles.

It is noted that during the day, in the interests of the Russian Federation, the Kerch Strait was passed by: no vessels to the Black Sea; 3 vessels to the Azov Sea, 2 of which were moving from the Bosphorus.

