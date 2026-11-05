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An anticyclone will cover Ukraine: what the weather will be like on November 5

Kyiv • UNN

 • 294 views

On November 5, cloudy weather with clear spells and no precipitation is expected in Ukraine. In Kyiv and the region, the temperature will be 2–6°C above zero.

An anticyclone will cover Ukraine: what the weather will be like on November 5

On Thursday, November 5, most of Ukraine will be cloudy with sunny intervals. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to meteorologists, the weather will be determined by a high-pressure field from a powerful stationary anticyclone centered over the North Sea. Cold air will arrive from the northwest, with temperatures greatly dependent on sunny intervals.

Cloudy with sunny intervals. No precipitation. Fog in places in the Carpathians in the morning. Northwestern wind, 7–12 m/s. Daytime temperature 4–9° above zero

- the statement reads.

Kyiv and the region will be cloudy with sunny intervals on Thursday, with no precipitation expected. The temperature will be 2–6°.

Astrological forecast for November 2–8, 2026: high-profile statements by world leaders, diplomatic opportunities, and tense days for Ukraine01.11.26, 12:55 • 65128 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

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