Astrological forecast for November 2–8, 2026: high-profile statements by world leaders, diplomatic opportunities, and tense days for Ukraine

The first week of November promises to be packed with political events, high-profile statements, and unexpected twists. At the same time, favorable astrological aspects will open up opportunities for international agreements, the restoration of partnerships, and positive changes, although tense moments will not be avoided. Astrologer Kseniia Bazylenko told UNN in detail what to expect from the stars between October 26 and November 8.

Details

According to the astrologer, the following astrological events will take place this week:

Retrograde Mercury and Venus;

Forecast for Ukraine: opportunities for international support, a return to previous agreements, and the most tense days of the week;

November 2–3: high-profile statements by world leaders, political activity, and elections in the United States;

November 4: conjunction of retrograde Mercury with the Sun — a difficult period for negotiations and mutual understanding;

November 5–6: unexpected diplomatic initiatives and opportunities for positive changes;

November 7: a favorable day for family, love, and pleasant communication;

November 8: emotional tension ahead of the new moon in Scorpio.

Now let us examine the week's main astrological events in greater detail and find out what deserves particular attention.

Retrograde Mercury and Venus

According to Kseniia Bazylenko, Mercury will continue its retrograde motion in Scorpio throughout the week, while Venus will be in Libra. This is a period of returning to unfinished business, reviewing previous agreements, and reassessing relationships.

It is worth paying closer attention to financial matters, documents, negotiations, and personal relationships. Do not rush to make important decisions, especially under the influence of emotions. At the same time, retrograde motion provides an opportunity to correct old mistakes and return to promising ideas that could not previously be implemented - the expert says.

What the stars portend for Ukraine

According to the astrologer, the first week of November may prove important for Ukraine in terms of international cooperation. In particular, she says that in the country's horoscope, transiting Jupiter in Leo is approaching a conjunction with natal Jupiter and Mercury, located in the sphere of partnerships. At the same time, retrograde Venus in Libra is forming a harmonious aspect with them. In mundane astrology, this configuration is symbolically associated with international negotiations, alliances, and support from partners.

There may be a return to previously reached agreements and a resumption of discussions about financial, diplomatic, or other assistance to Ukraine. It is particularly interesting that these aspects will become active against the backdrop of important political events in the United States. The issue of Ukraine may once again find itself at the center of international attention - Kseniia Bazylenko noted.

At the same time, according to the expert, this week will also have tense moments. In particular, the night from Monday to Tuesday, November 2–3, will feature a tense planetary configuration in the astrological forecast.

Another difficult period may be the weekend, especially Sunday, November 8. The tense interaction of Mars with Ukraine's natal Moon, which in mundane astrology symbolizes the people, may point to growing public discontent, emotional tension, and a sharp reaction to events. These astrological indicators are not a reliable way to predict specific threats, so when it comes to security, it is necessary to follow official warnings and air-raid alerts - Kseniia Bazylenko says.

At the same time, she stressed that the favorable aspects of Venus and Jupiter provide grounds for cautious optimism regarding international contacts and the possible restoration of partnership agreements.

In addition, the astrologer added that the beginning of the week, particularly November 2–3, draws attention because of the concentration of planets in Leo. The Moon will successively conjoin with Mars and Jupiter, activating themes of power, political ambitions, and international prestige.

In mundane astrology, such a configuration symbolizes heightened activity among world leaders, high-profile public appearances, resonant statements, and an emotional public reaction. It is particularly interesting that on November 3, the United States will hold midterm elections to Congress, which will be one of the main political events of the week. At the same time, the harmonious aspect between retrograde Venus and Jupiter creates a favorable astrological backdrop for diplomatic initiatives, returning to previous agreements, and seeking compromises - the expert emphasized.

At the same time, according to her, November 4 will be a difficult day for communication and negotiations.

One of the most important events of the week will be the exact conjunction of retrograde Mercury with the Sun in Scorpio. In traditional astrology, Mercury's close approach to the Sun is called the combustion of the planet. This period is associated with difficulties in communication, misunderstandings, mistakes, and an escalation of conflicts - the expert says.

It is especially important to exercise caution on November 3–5.

Harsh statements, thoughtless accusations, and an unwillingness to listen to the other person may lead to serious disputes. Check documents, messages, and financial agreements more carefully, and be cautious while traveling. Interestingly, it is precisely on November 4 that a harmonious aspect between Venus and Jupiter forms. Thus, opportunities for constructive solutions will exist, but reaching mutual understanding may not be easy - the astrologer noted.

However, according to her, as early as November 5–6 there will be opportunities for positive changes. In particular, during the second half of the week, the Moon in Libra will activate a harmonious configuration involving Uranus, Neptune, and Pluto—planets that in mundane astrology symbolize large-scale historical processes and social transformations.

This may indicate the emergence of unexpected diplomatic initiatives, new ideas for international cooperation, and attempts to find a way out of long-standing conflicts. At the same time, the tense aspect between the Moon and Neptune warns against excessive expectations. Not all attractive proposals will necessarily lead to practical follow-up - Bazilenko noted.

What to expect over the weekend

November 7, in the expert's opinion, will be an ideal day of harmony and family coziness.

Saturday may become one of the most pleasant days of the week. The Moon in Libra will conjunct Venus, while harmonious aspects to Mars and Jupiter will strengthen the symbolism of joy, goodwill, and mutual support. This is an excellent time for family recreation, communicating with loved ones, romantic moments, and pleasant household activities. You can arrange a family lunch, meet with friends, or revive cherished traditions - Bazilenko says.

She also added that retrograde Venus may remind people of those from the past or create a favorable atmosphere for reconciliation. At the same time, according to the astrologer's forecast, November 8 will bring emotional tension ahead of the new moon.

On Sunday, the Moon will move into Scorpio and form a tense aspect with Pluto. In the astrological tradition, such a configuration is associated with heightened emotions, suspiciousness, inner anxiety, and an intensification of contradictions. In addition, we will be approaching the new moon in Scorpio, which will occur on November 9 at around 9 a.m. Kyiv time. Therefore, it is better to spend Sunday calmly, without unnecessary conflicts, relationship confrontations, or important decisions. Devote time to rest, household matters, and restoring your strength - the astrologer says.

Ksenia Bazilenko's main advice for the week

The first week of November will combine opportunities for positive changes with challenges in communication and mutual understanding. Do not rush into important decisions, pay close attention to information, and do not allow emotions to control your actions. Return to unfinished matters, seek compromises, and cherish your relationships with loved ones. Even during difficult periods, new opportunities can be found if you act prudently, maintain inner balance, and know how to listen to one another.

Horoscope for all zodiac signs for November 2–8, 2026. The first week of November will bring quite a few interesting opportunities, unexpected encounters, and important decisions. Retrograde Mercury in Scorpio and Venus in Libra will remind you of unfinished business, old agreements, and people from the past. November 4 deserves special attention, when retrograde Mercury will conjoin the Sun. In traditional astrology, this period is associated with difficulties in communication, misunderstandings, and the need to treat information more carefully. At the same time, the week will open up opportunities for reconciliation, the restoration of partnerships, and positive changes. And at the end of the week, on the eve of the new moon in Scorpio, it is worth paying more attention to rest and inner balance - the astrologer summed up.

Horoscope for all signs for November 2–8

Aries

For Aries, the week may become a time of important financial decisions, a review of shared obligations, and rethinking issues of trust. Matters involving joint property, loans, debts, taxes, and financial agreements will come to the forefront. You may have to return to an issue you already considered resolved or review the terms of cooperation. You should be especially careful in the middle of the week. Do not rush to sign complex financial documents, take out new loans, or agree to dubious offers. At the same time, the first half of the week may bring pleasant events in love, creativity, and relationships with children. Reconciliation, the revival of romantic feelings, or a return to a hobby that once brought you joy is possible.

Advice for the week: do not risk shared money and do not allow financial disputes to destroy your relationships. Find time for love, creativity, and the people close to you.

Taurus

For Taurus, partnerships will remain the main theme, but this week the ability to reach agreements will become particularly important. You may return to old conversations with a loved one, former partners, or business associates. It is possible that someone from the past will reappear in your life with a proposal to resume communication or cooperation. However, the middle of the week is not particularly favorable for sorting out relationships. Even a sincere desire to explain your position may encounter misunderstanding. Instead, you will have an opportunity to improve the atmosphere at home, return to pleasant family traditions, or resolve a household matter that has long been postponed. Calm conversations with relatives and shared household tasks may be especially helpful.

Advice for the week: do not try to prove that you are right at any cost. Sometimes, to preserve important relationships, it is enough to listen carefully to the other person.

Gemini

Gemini will have to focus on work, organizing daily life, and their own well-being. Old work assignments, unfinished projects, or issues related to colleagues and professional responsibilities may resurface. In the middle of the week, misunderstandings at work, confusion in documents, scheduling errors, or the need to redo work that has already been completed are possible. Do not rush to take on additional obligations. At the same time, the beginning of the week may be quite active and interesting. Pleasant conversations, the renewal of old contacts, short trips, and interesting creative ideas are possible. You may receive news from someone you have not spoken to for a long time or return to studies that you once interrupted.

Advice for the week: put your work affairs in order, check information carefully, and do not forget to rest. It is more important now to work well than to try to get everything done.

Cancer

For Cancers, the first week of November may prove interesting in the areas of love, creativity, and personal fulfillment. Old romantic stories, unfinished creative projects, or issues related to children may resurface. You may once again feel interested in someone from your past or want to return to an activity that once inspired you. At the same time, the middle of the week may bring misunderstandings in relationships. You should not demand immediate answers from loved ones or draw conclusions based solely on emotions. The financial sphere may prove especially promising. Opportunities may arise for pleasant purchases, improving the comfort of your home, or returning to old ways of earning money. However, major expenses should be carefully considered.

Advice for the week: allow yourself more joy, creativity, and warm feelings. But do not rush back into past relationships without understanding why they ended in the first place.

Leo

For Leos, this may be one of the brightest weeks of November! The first half of the week promises to be especially interesting. You may unexpectedly find yourself in the spotlight, demonstrate leadership abilities, receive an opportunity to make yourself known, or take charge of an important undertaking. It will be difficult not to notice your energy, confidence, and charisma. This is a good time for creative performances, communicating with influential people, presenting your own ideas, and taking the initiative. At the same time, family responsibilities, household matters, and the need to devote attention to loved ones will also require your time. In the middle of the week, misunderstandings with relatives or a return to old family disputes are possible. Do not allow your ambitions to turn ordinary conversations into a struggle for supremacy. The week may also bring pleasant acquaintances, compliments, interesting news, and support from those around you.

Advice for the week: use your brilliance and leadership abilities to achieve your goals. But remember that true strength is shown not only in the ability to lead, but also in the ability to listen to others.

Virgo

For Virgos, the week will be associated with important conversations, documents, studies, and rethinking the information you have received. You may return to old agreements, unfinished correspondence, or issues involving close relatives. Be especially attentive from November 3 to 5. Misunderstandings, delays in matters, confusion in documents, or the need to discuss previously agreed-upon issues again are possible. Do not rush to conclusions, and verify important information. At the same time, you may manage to resolve a financial issue that had previously remained open. An old debt may be repaid, a delayed payment may be received, or unexpected support may arrive. The second half of the week will favor calm work, studying, and organizing your plans.

Advice for the week: pay close attention to words, documents, and agreements. Not everything needs to be resolved immediately—sometimes it is better to return to an issue in a few days.

Libra

For Libras, the week may bring interesting events both in the financial sphere and in personal relationships. Retrograde Venus continues moving through your sign, so the past may unexpectedly remind you of itself. Calls from former lovers, the return of old romantic stories, or meetings with people you have not seen for a long time are possible. Some Libras may consider restoring relationships that once held special significance. At the same time, former business partners, associates, or people with whom you shared professional interests may return. Issues involving income, expenses, and material stability will require particular attention. Old debts, deferred payments, or cooperation offers may return. You may also count on support from friends, influential acquaintances, or like-minded people. However, the middle of the week is not particularly favorable for major purchases, risky investments, or hastily signing financial documents.

Advice for the week: do not be afraid to return to old opportunities, but evaluate them from the perspective of the present. Pay particularly close attention to the people who reappear in your life.

Scorpio

For Scorpios, this week may become one of the most difficult periods of autumn, especially in the area of communication and mutual understanding. The Sun and retrograde Mercury are in your sign, and on November 4 they will form an exact conjunction. In traditional astrology, this period is associated with difficulties in expressing your own thoughts, misunderstandings, and the need to be more attentive to information. You may feel that those around you do not understand your words, misjudge your intentions, or are unwilling to hear your position. At the same time, you yourself may react too sharply to remarks or criticism.

You should be especially careful during important negotiations, the preparation of legal documents, the conclusion of contracts, and the resolution of complex administrative matters. If possible, it would be better to postpone responsible decisions until a calmer period. Additional caution while traveling would not be out of place. It would be more useful now to focus on yourself, reconsider your own goals, restore your strength, and understand which changes are truly necessary. This is also not the best time for radical experiments with your appearance. It would be better to postpone a drastic change of image and irreversible cosmetic decisions.

Advice for the week: do not try to convince the whole world that you are right. Devote more time to yourself, rest, and inner work. Right now, silence and solitude may prove more beneficial than active struggle.

Sagittarius

For Sagittarius, a period is beginning when it is worth reducing activity somewhat and paying more attention to your inner world. Memories, old grievances, unfinished conversations, or issues you have been putting off for a long time may return. You may feel like communicating less, declining unnecessary meetings, and spending more time alone with your thoughts. This is a favorable period for rethinking the past, bringing old life stories to a close, and restoring inner balance. The middle of the week is not particularly favorable for important negotiations and hasty decisions. It is better to listen to your own feelings and not disclose plans that still require consideration. At the same time, pleasant news may come from friends, people from abroad, or former like-minded companions. You may return to old ideas related to education, travel, or international projects.

Advice for the week: do not view the need for rest as a waste of time. Right now, it is useful to complete old tasks, restore your strength, and prepare for a new stage of life.

Capricorn

For Capricorns, the week may bring interesting changes in the area of professional connections, collective projects, and long-term plans. Former colleagues, friends, like-minded people, or those with whom you previously worked on shared ideas may return to your life. It is possible that a project which once had to be postponed will become relevant again. At the same time, misunderstandings within the team, disputes over the distribution of responsibilities, or differing views on the future of a joint undertaking may arise in the middle of the week. Do not rush to sever professional ties because of temporary disagreements. Opportunities in the areas of career and finance may prove interesting. Old professional offers may return, influential people may provide support, or cooperation that previously brought benefits may be restored. Particular attention should be paid to shared resources and the financial terms of the partnership. Do not reject promising ideas/

Advice for the week: do not reject promising ideas merely because they were not implemented in the past. But before resuming cooperation, be sure to review its terms.

Aquarius

For Aquarius, the main themes of the week will be career, professional reputation, and relationships with management. Old work-related issues or unfinished professional projects may resurface, or there may be a need to review previous decisions. In the middle of the week, it is especially important to be attentive during conversations with management, business negotiations, and public speaking. Thoughtless words may create unnecessary complications. At the same time, the beginning of the week may bring increased activity in partnerships. Important meetings, new cooperation proposals, or active steps from business partners are possible. International contacts, old educational projects, or negotiations with people from abroad may also resume. It is possible that a long-standing idea will receive a new chance for implementation. However, do not allow partners to make decisions on your behalf. Even if a proposal seems attractive, carefully assess its terms.

Advice for the week: protect your professional reputation, be attentive to public statements, and do not rush into final decisions. Success will come through diplomacy and the ability to cooperate.

Pisces

For Pisces, the week may become a time to reassess life beliefs, plans for the future, and opportunities for personal development. Matters related to education, long-distance travel, international contacts, legal affairs, and professional development will require particular attention. You may return to an educational idea that you postponed long ago, resume communication with people from abroad, or reconsider plans to relocate or change your professional direction. However, the middle of the week will require particular attentiveness to documents, official correspondence, and legal agreements. Do not rush to draw conclusions until you have received all the necessary information. At the same time, opportunities may arise to resolve matters involving shared finances, insurance, compensation, or other financial obligations. Some Pisces may return to an old financial agreement or find a new approach to a long-standing problem. Toward the end of the week, it will be useful to reduce your workload, get more rest, and avoid burdening yourself with unnecessary worries.

Advice for the week: do not be afraid to reconsider your beliefs and change your plans. But make all important decisions only after carefully verifying the information.

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