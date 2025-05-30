$41.530.06
Tornado was spotted in the center of Chernihiv: an expert warns about a possible increase in such phenomena in the summer
Exclusive
01:21 PM • 8530 views

Tornado was spotted in the center of Chernihiv: an expert warns about a possible increase in such phenomena in the summer

Exclusive
11:54 AM • 20052 views

Corruption dissonance in the Rada: the court will continue to consider the case of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, on June 2

Exclusive
11:01 AM • 21711 views

Photos with Usyk and a trial between clones: something about the smaller players in the "gray" tech market

10:40 AM • 25156 views

Elon Musk Leaves the White House: What Were 130 Days as a Trump Advisor Remembered For?

Exclusive
May 30, 08:52 AM • 38953 views

How the war affected young Ukrainians - an interview with the Head of the State Service for Children's Affairs

May 30, 07:41 AM • 43384 views

Preparation for the second round of negotiations with the Russian Federation in Istanbul: what is known at the moment

May 30, 06:54 AM • 27126 views

Situation in Sumy region: the enemy is trying to advance, there is a certain "gray zone", evacuation is actively underway - RMA

May 29, 11:10 PM • 28015 views

The US threatens to withdraw from peace talks on Ukraine: condition named

May 29, 01:16 PM • 152720 views

How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features

May 29, 10:11 AM • 164424 views

Among citizens undergoing repeat military medical examinations, 99% are found fit for military service - Venislavskyi

Publications
Exclusives
An ancient Mayan city over 2,800 years old has been found in the jungles of Guatemala

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1136 views

Archaeologists have discovered the remains of the Mayan city of Los Abuelos in the jungles of Guatemala, over 2,800 years old. The find includes pyramids and monuments, indicating important ceremonial significance.

An ancient Mayan city over 2,800 years old has been found in the jungles of Guatemala

Deep in the Guatemalan jungle lie the remains of an ancient city of the ancient civilization of the indigenous peoples of Central America.

UNN reports with reference to DW.

Details

In northern Guatemala, archaeologists have found the remains of an ancient city. This area is called Los Abuelos, which in Spanish means "grandfather and grandmother", and is located in the northern department of Petén, approximately 21 kilometers from the famous ruins of Uaxactun (an ancient sacred site of the Mayan civilization).

The presence of pyramids and monuments in Los Abuelos indicates that it was an important place for Mayan ceremonies, where brutal human sacrifices may have taken place.

Reference

The discovery was made by Guatemalan and Slovak archaeologists with the support of Comenius University in Bratislava (Slovakia) when they expanded the research area to approximately 1200 km² in the poorly studied areas of Uaxactun Park in 2009.

The director of the Uaxactun Regional Archaeological Project (PARU), Slovak Milan Kovac, said at a press conference at the National Palace that "preliminary excavations" began in 2023.

Archaeologists have excavated an elite female tomb on the coast of Peru that is five thousand years old. 25.04.25, 17:57 • 17254 views

Excavations were carried out on a "larger scale" in 2025, with researchers aiming to "understand the chronology, as well as the political and ritual significance" of the site in the region.

Comment from the local administration

According to the ministry, the city found may be one of the oldest and most important ceremonial centers of the early Mayan civilization in the dense Petén rainforest, near the Mexican border.

This place represents a wonderful architectural planning", and the pyramids and monuments are "made with the unique iconography of the region

– the ministry said.

Recall

In Mexico, the ancient Mayan city of Valeriana was discovered thanks to a random search on Google and laser scanning. The city could have accommodated up to 50,000 inhabitants and was second only to Calakmul in density.

Near Syracuse, the remains of a ship and a cannon from the Battle of Cape Passaro between the English and Spanish fleets were found. The finds reveal new details about this important naval event.

Emperor of Japan visited the World War II battlefield on the island of Iwo Jima07.04.25, 14:44 • 8584 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

CultureNews of the World
Mexico
Guatemala
Slovakia
