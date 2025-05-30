An ancient Mayan city over 2,800 years old has been found in the jungles of Guatemala

Deep in the Guatemalan jungle lie the remains of an ancient city of the ancient civilization of the indigenous peoples of Central America.

UNN reports with reference to DW.

Details

In northern Guatemala, archaeologists have found the remains of an ancient city. This area is called Los Abuelos, which in Spanish means "grandfather and grandmother", and is located in the northern department of Petén, approximately 21 kilometers from the famous ruins of Uaxactun (an ancient sacred site of the Mayan civilization).

The presence of pyramids and monuments in Los Abuelos indicates that it was an important place for Mayan ceremonies, where brutal human sacrifices may have taken place.

Reference

The discovery was made by Guatemalan and Slovak archaeologists with the support of Comenius University in Bratislava (Slovakia) when they expanded the research area to approximately 1200 km² in the poorly studied areas of Uaxactun Park in 2009.

The director of the Uaxactun Regional Archaeological Project (PARU), Slovak Milan Kovac, said at a press conference at the National Palace that "preliminary excavations" began in 2023.

Excavations were carried out on a "larger scale" in 2025, with researchers aiming to "understand the chronology, as well as the political and ritual significance" of the site in the region.

Comment from the local administration

According to the ministry, the city found may be one of the oldest and most important ceremonial centers of the early Mayan civilization in the dense Petén rainforest, near the Mexican border.

This place represents a wonderful architectural planning", and the pyramids and monuments are "made with the unique iconography of the region – the ministry said.

Recall

