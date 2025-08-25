$41.220.00
47.980.00
ukenru
August 24, 01:49 PM • 17242 views
Zelenskyy confirmed a new prisoner exchange: defenders who had been in captivity since 2022 returned homePhoto
August 24, 10:46 AM • 34031 views
SBU and SSO congratulated Russians on Ukraine's Independence Day: drones hit gas processing complex in Ust-LugaVideo
Exclusive
August 24, 09:24 AM • 35582 views
In Kyiv region, a 7-year-old boy accidentally shot a neighbor girl
August 24, 07:11 AM • 33714 views
Independence is forged on the battlefield: Zelenskyy congratulated Ukrainians on the holidayVideo
Exclusive
August 24, 05:50 AM • 45530 views
Ukraine's Independence Day: political scientist named main achievements for 2025Photo
Exclusive
August 23, 07:20 AM • 79075 views
Solar of Ukraine 2025: Questions and Answers about the Year Ahead
August 23, 06:14 AM • 63899 views
Zelenskyy: we will not give our land to the occupier
August 22, 06:18 PM • 34423 views
Trump on the war in Ukraine: "Over the next two weeks, we will find out how everything turns out"
Exclusive
August 22, 03:16 PM • 57058 views
The pharmaceutical market is stuck in a legal vacuum: the government delays, and patients overpayPhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 02:47 PM • 35721 views
Aviation can become an economic driver: MP Venislavsky on the prospects of the industry after the adoption of Defence City
"An amorphous ideological and geographical concept": ISW explained what "Russian world" means in the Kremlin's understanding

Kyiv • UNN

 • 392 views

The leadership of the Russian Federation promotes the idea of the "Russian world," which includes the former territories of Kyivan Rus' and the USSR. Lavrov stated that Russia will achieve military goals by protecting the rights of Russian speakers and ensuring Ukraine's neutrality.

"An amorphous ideological and geographical concept": ISW explained what "Russian world" means in the Kremlin's understanding

The leadership of the Russian Federation promotes the narrative that Ukraine is part of the Kremlin's idea of the "Russian world" - an "amorphous ideological and geographical concept" which, according to Russia, includes all former territories of Kyivan Rus', the Muscovy Tsardom, the Russian Empire, the Soviet Union, and the modern Russian Federation. This is stated in the material of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), reports UNN.

Details

Analysts refer to an interview given by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to NBC, in which he reiterated the Kremlin's rejection of US-proposed peace initiatives in Ukraine.

Lavrov stated that Russia would achieve its military goals, which he defined as eliminating threats to Russia's security "emanating from Ukrainian territory," protecting the rights of "ethnic Russians and Russian-speaking population who consider themselves part of Russian culture and Russian history," and Ukraine's neutrality.

- noted in ISW.

They also point to Lavrov's words that Ukraine has the right to exist, but only as long as it does not "let go" of ethnic Russians and Russian-speakers who "believe they belong to Russian culture," while Russia is "obliged" to support and protect those who share the values of the Russian language and the "Russian world."

"Lavrov's statements... confirm the Kremlin's consistent claims that the 'root causes' of the war are NATO's eastward expansion and Ukraine's discrimination against Russian speakers," the analysts summarize.

Recall

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that strikes on enterprises with foreign capital that could be used for military purposes were justified, and accused the West of disrupting negotiations between Kyiv and Moscow. He also questioned the legitimacy of President Zelenskyy and rejected accusations of Russian attacks on civilian targets.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Politics
Vladimir Putin
Institute for the Study of War
NATO
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine