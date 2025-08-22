$41.220.16
Russia does not want to end the war, they are doing everything so that Trump does not impose sanctions on them - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 372 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Russia does not want to end the war, putting forward ultimatums. This is being done so that US President Donald Trump does not impose sanctions on the Russian Federation.

Russia does not want to end the war, they are doing everything so that Trump does not impose sanctions on them - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Moscow does not want to end the war, issuing ultimatums so that US President Donald Trump does not impose sanctions on Russia. The Head of State said this at a joint press conference with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in Kyiv on Friday, a UNN correspondent reports.

Details

"A week ago, or two weeks ago, Russia was where it is, and where it was. It does not want, and did not want to end the war now. It wants to issue ultimatums, and thanks to ultimatums, postpone the possibility of ending this war. They are doing everything so that President Trump does not impose sanctions on them, and they are doing everything so that the US does not exert the pressure that the US has. This is what Russia is doing. Their desires have certainly not changed," Zelenskyy said.

He emphasized that "the Russians are now trying to do something else to avoid meeting."

"The issue is not just about a meeting, the issue is that they do not want to end the war. A meeting is one of the components of how to end the war. And since they do not want to end it, they will look for space for this. This space needs to be reduced," Zelenskyy added.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Moscow is doing everything to disrupt diplomatic meetings on ending the war, while Ukraine is open to productive negotiations. He emphasized that if Russia refuses the diplomatic path to resolving the war, powerful sanctions packages are needed.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

