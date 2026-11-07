Among those killed and injured in the shooting in Kraków are foreigners, Poland’s Interior Ministry reports details

Photo: Art Service/PAP

One foreign national was killed and five others were injured in a shooting in Kraków. Interior Minister Marcin Kierwiński reported this, UNN reports citing RMF24 and The Guardian.

Poland’s interior minister said that a foreign national was among the six people killed.

Following the shooting, sixteen people were hospitalized; "among these sixteen people, five are foreigners," Kierwiński told reporters.

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Thirteen of the injured were classified under the "red" code, indicating the highest level of threat to a patient’s life. Two police officers were among those injured.

Marcin Kierwiński noted that the police’s swift response prevented a much larger-scale tragedy. Law enforcement officers opened fire on the attacker just three minutes after receiving the report of the incident. He also emphasized that the fire service and emergency medical services arrived at the scene within three minutes as well.

We would add

Regarding the attacker, whom police wounded during his arrest (after which he was hospitalized), the Minister of the Interior and Administration stated that he had acted alone and "held very radical views." According to the minister, everything indicates that he was fascinated by far-right ideologies, although this information still requires verification.

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Law enforcement officers are currently conducting investigative activities at the attacker’s place of residence. He is 24 years old and comes from Ostrowiec Świętokrzyski.