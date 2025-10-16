$41.760.01
European Commission presents roadmap to strengthen EU's defense capabilities: what's included
Exclusive
09:20 AM • 16222 views
DTEK explained why blackout schedules are needed if they are introduced
07:59 AM • 30337 views
Over Ukraine, 283 out of 320 enemy drones and 5 out of 37 missiles neutralized, 18 lost, most of the missiles launched by Russia were ballistic
Exclusive
07:53 AM • 48673 views
Ornithologist explained how to help a stork wintering in Ukraine and what is forbidden to doPhoto
October 16, 06:35 AM • 16844 views
Trump initiates creation of fund to support Ukraine: where they plan to get the money from - The Telegraph
October 16, 05:41 AM • 36325 views
17 NATO countries joined PURL for US arms supplies to Ukraine - Rutte
October 15, 10:25 PM • 28699 views
"Key meeting of the day": Yermak discussed with Secretary Rubio the preparation of negotiations between the Presidents of Ukraine and the United StatesVideo
October 15, 08:42 PM • 24962 views
"Stop killing Ukrainians and stop killing Russians": Trump appealed to Putin
Exclusive
October 15, 06:12 PM • 34738 views
In Kyiv region, Lexus hit a moose: driver died, passenger in serious conditionVideo
October 15, 10:41 AM • 54815 views
Committee supported the bill on "OLX tax"
Zelenskyy signed a decree appointing Olha Reshetylova as Ukraine's first military ombudsperson08:51 AM • 10451 views
Amid Trump's 'offensive' statements, Ukraine considers Friday meeting to obtain necessary modern weapons - Politico

Kyiv • UNN

 • 272 views

Kyiv is considering a meeting on Friday to secure modern weapons needed for a counteroffensive. Tomahawk cruise missiles and air defense systems will be discussed, and the Ukrainian delegation has already met with missile manufacturer Raytheon.

Amid Trump's 'offensive' statements, Ukraine considers Friday meeting to obtain necessary modern weapons - Politico

Against the backdrop of planned talks between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and after the American leader's statements about an "offensive," Ukraine is considering a meeting on Friday to secure necessary modern weaponry, Politico reports, according to UNN.

Details

"Kyiv views Friday's meeting as an opportunity to secure the modern weaponry needed to launch another counteroffensive against Russian forces," the publication states.

The publication wrote this after US President Donald Trump's statement, in which he suggested that Ukraine allegedly wants to go on the offensive.

"We can indeed go on the offensive – it all depends on the weapons we receive and the approved plan," a senior Ukrainian official told the publication on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive matters.

Both Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and American leader Donald Trump have stated that they will discuss Tomahawk cruise missiles and air defense systems during Friday's meeting at the White House. The Ukrainian delegation in the US has already met this week with Raytheon, the manufacturer of Tomahawk missiles, as well as Patriot systems.

US Department of Defense prepared a plan to transfer Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine – Trump's final decision is awaited – NYT15.10.25, 17:53 • 3148 views

In addition to the possible supply of Tomahawk missiles, Trump said that "other options will also be considered," the publication writes.

As the publication notes, amidst increasing attacks on energy infrastructure ahead of winter, "Ukraine views American long-range cruise missiles as a deterrent that will make Moscow think twice before attacking, not least because it will signal to the Kremlin that Washington stands firmly with Kyiv."

"And now the US seems to be aligning with Ukraine's views. The New York Times earlier this week reported that Washington already has a plan to supply Tomahawks to Kyiv," the publication states.

"Stop killing Ukrainians and stop killing Russians": Trump appealed to Putin15.10.25, 23:42 • 24963 views

Julia Shramko

