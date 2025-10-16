Amid Trump's 'offensive' statements, Ukraine considers Friday meeting to obtain necessary modern weapons - Politico

Against the backdrop of planned talks between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and after the American leader's statements about an "offensive," Ukraine is considering a meeting on Friday to secure necessary modern weaponry, Politico reports, according to UNN.

Details

"Kyiv views Friday's meeting as an opportunity to secure the modern weaponry needed to launch another counteroffensive against Russian forces," the publication states.

The publication wrote this after US President Donald Trump's statement, in which he suggested that Ukraine allegedly wants to go on the offensive.

"We can indeed go on the offensive – it all depends on the weapons we receive and the approved plan," a senior Ukrainian official told the publication on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive matters.

Both Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and American leader Donald Trump have stated that they will discuss Tomahawk cruise missiles and air defense systems during Friday's meeting at the White House. The Ukrainian delegation in the US has already met this week with Raytheon, the manufacturer of Tomahawk missiles, as well as Patriot systems.

In addition to the possible supply of Tomahawk missiles, Trump said that "other options will also be considered," the publication writes.

As the publication notes, amidst increasing attacks on energy infrastructure ahead of winter, "Ukraine views American long-range cruise missiles as a deterrent that will make Moscow think twice before attacking, not least because it will signal to the Kremlin that Washington stands firmly with Kyiv."

"And now the US seems to be aligning with Ukraine's views. The New York Times earlier this week reported that Washington already has a plan to supply Tomahawks to Kyiv," the publication states.

