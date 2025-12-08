Ukraine has no right, neither legally nor morally, to cede its own territories to Russia. Ukraine does not want to cede its own territories, and the United States is looking for a compromise on this. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as reported by UNN.

We have no right by law, by the law of Ukraine, by our Constitution, by international law, to be honest, and no moral right either. Of course, Russia insists that we give up territories. We certainly don't want to give up anything. That's what we're fighting for. You know that perfectly well. The Americans are looking for a compromise today. I'll be frank. - said Zelenskyy.

President Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine can receive the strongest security guarantees from the United States if they are voted on in Congress. The main question remains the readiness of partners in case of repeated Russian aggression.