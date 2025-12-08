$42.060.13
Shmyhal or Fedorov: Zelenskyy on candidates for Head of the Presidential Office
05:26 PM • 7060 views
President Zelenskyy spoke about what he discussed with European leaders in LondonVideo
02:55 PM • 14155 views
Ukrainian Su-27 pilot Yevhen Ivanov killed in battle in eastern direction
Exclusive
02:34 PM • 17251 views
This document is indeed unique, not in a good sense of the word: expert on the updated US National Security Strategy
01:22 PM • 24778 views
The time of mutual responsibility is over, and the time of silence too: Prosecutor General Kravchenko announced a full inspection of all orphanages across the country
Exclusive
December 8, 01:00 PM • 28918 views
Children abducted by Russia: the truth that resonated worldwide
Exclusive
December 8, 12:25 PM • 28218 views
Odrex's license revoked: why the clinic is hiding medical documentation from the Ministry of Health
December 8, 11:28 AM • 17557 views
We have no agreement on Donbas: Zelenskyy on peace talks
Exclusive
December 8, 10:53 AM • 30012 views
Fictitious "Russian conspiracy" and real pressure on strategic aviation enterprises: how law enforcement is used in competitive wars
December 8, 10:37 AM • 14094 views
Zelenskyy to hold meetings with leaders of Britain, France, and Germany, then with the EU and NATO: Presidential Office provides details
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news
In Russian units, those killed in the Pokrovsk direction are massively registered as "AWOL" - "Atesh"December 8, 09:29 AM • 21870 views
US Congress allocated $800 million in aid to Ukraine for two years - mediaDecember 8, 01:08 PM • 7088 views
Russian Prosecutor's Office accused Zaluzhnyi, Yermak, Poroshenko, and other Ukrainian politicians and military leadership of "genocide"01:43 PM • 4976 views
A number of regions are switching to emergency power outages: what is known02:17 PM • 11467 views
No sanctions, act through RussiaPhoto03:38 PM • 5344 views
No sanctions, act through RussiaPhoto03:38 PM • 5440 views
Children abducted by Russia: the truth that resonated worldwide
Exclusive
December 8, 01:00 PM • 28917 views
Odrex's license revoked: why the clinic is hiding medical documentation from the Ministry of Health
Exclusive
December 8, 12:25 PM • 28217 views
Fictitious "Russian conspiracy" and real pressure on strategic aviation enterprises: how law enforcement is used in competitive wars
Exclusive
December 8, 10:53 AM • 30011 views
Scandals, upheavals, revelations: what will the Mercurial week from December 8 to 14 bring us
Exclusive
December 8, 08:10 AM • 37488 views
UNN Lite
Media War: Paramount challenges Netflix, outbidding it and offering $74.4 billion for Warner Bros03:34 PM • 4770 views
Scandals, upheavals, revelations: what will the Mercurial week from December 8 to 14 bring us
Exclusive
December 8, 08:10 AM • 37488 views
Netflix announced it is buying Warner Bros. and HBODecember 5, 12:40 PM • 55446 views
Trump changed architects for White House ballroomDecember 5, 06:50 AM • 65699 views
Pantone named the color of 2026: a shade of white chosen for the first timeVideoDecember 4, 02:10 PM • 66430 views
Americans are looking for a compromise today: Zelenskyy on the issue of territories

Kyiv • UNN

 • 66 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine has no right to cede its own territories to Russia. The US is looking for a compromise on this issue, as Ukraine does not want to give up anything.

Americans are looking for a compromise today: Zelenskyy on the issue of territories

Ukraine has no right, neither legally nor morally, to cede its own territories to Russia. Ukraine does not want to cede its own territories, and the United States is looking for a compromise on this. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as reported by UNN.

We have no right by law, by the law of Ukraine, by our Constitution, by international law, to be honest, and no moral right either. Of course, Russia insists that we give up territories. We certainly don't want to give up anything. That's what we're fighting for. You know that perfectly well. The Americans are looking for a compromise today. I'll be frank.

- said Zelenskyy.

Recall

President Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine can receive the strongest security guarantees from the United States if they are voted on in Congress. The main question remains the readiness of partners in case of repeated Russian aggression.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

