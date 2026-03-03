Almost spring: what will the weather be like in Ukraine on March 3

On Tuesday, March 3, most of Ukraine will be cloudy with clearings. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, light rain is expected in places, only in most western, and at night in eastern regions without precipitation. In the morning, in the northern, eastern and most central regions, there will be ice on the roads in places, and fog in some places in Zakarpattia and Prykarpattia.

The wind is north-westerly, 7-12 m/s. The daytime temperature is 0-5°C, in the west and south of the country 6-11°C. - the message says.

In Kyiv and the region, it will be cloudy with clearings on Tuesday, no precipitation is expected. The air temperature is +2°...+4°.

