Almost spring: what will the weather be like in Ukraine on March 3

$43.100.11
50.870.16
ukenru
Exclusive
March 2, 04:02 PM • 33719 views
How to help pets with stress - veterinarian's advicePhoto
Exclusive
March 2, 03:45 PM • 43874 views
The world on the brink of World War III: what role does Ukraine play in the war in the Middle East?
March 2, 03:00 PM • 33086 views
Ukraine strengthens consular support for citizens in the Middle East, no information about dead or injured - MFA
March 2, 02:18 PM • 32971 views
Ukraine discusses with the EU changes in legislation regarding the possibility of confiscating oil from tankers of Russia's "shadow fleet"
March 2, 02:03 PM • 31629 views
There is an appeal, we will respond - Zelenskyy on the evacuation of Ukrainians from the Middle East
March 2, 01:36 PM • 16991 views
Current road repairs have begun in Ukraine - road workers clarified how pothole elimination is progressing and why it is not widespreadPhoto
Exclusive
March 2, 01:33 PM • 17403 views
Oil prices are rising due to the war in Iran - what will happen to fuel for Ukrainians
Exclusive
March 2, 12:02 PM • 16915 views
"I am shocked by how the West is building air defense" - expert explained how Ukraine can help partners close the sky in the Middle East
Exclusive
March 2, 11:19 AM • 37711 views
Investors are under constant tension: MP spoke about problems with the investment climate in Ukraine
March 2, 11:00 AM • 17878 views
Ukraine-US-Russia meeting was planned in Abu Dhabi on March 5-6, we cannot yet confirm that it will be there - Zelenskyy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+2°
3.1m/s
88%
754mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Vitaliy Kozlovsky presented the Ukrainian-language version of the hit "Shakespeare"VideoMarch 2, 07:57 PM • 8522 views
Air defense forces are operating in Kyiv and the regionMarch 2, 08:08 PM • 8524 views
Iran closed the Strait of Hormuz and threatens to set fire to vessels attempting to pass throughMarch 2, 09:04 PM • 7742 views
Oksana Pekun went beyond: the singer radically changed her musical styleVideoMarch 2, 10:30 PM • 9824 views
Zelenskyy: if someone withdraws from negotiations, Ukraine will act differently to stop the war11:37 PM • 10839 views
Publications
"Blood Moon" - the first major astronomical event of 2026PhotoMarch 2, 05:58 PM • 17544 views
How to help pets with stress - veterinarian's advicePhoto
Exclusive
March 2, 04:02 PM • 33724 views
Sowing calendar for March - main tips for a successful harvestPhotoMarch 2, 01:28 PM • 35357 views
Stories they try to hide: what former patients of the scandalous Odrex clinic complain aboutPhotoMarch 2, 11:52 AM • 42155 views
Investors are under constant tension: MP spoke about problems with the investment climate in Ukraine
Exclusive
March 2, 11:19 AM • 37712 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
Musician
Friedrich Merz
Actual places
Iran
Ukraine
United States
Israel
United Arab Emirates
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Vitaliy Kozlovsky presented the Ukrainian-language version of the hit "Shakespeare"VideoMarch 2, 07:57 PM • 8596 views
Hayat presented the first single "Motive" from the mini-album "Triptych" about the warVideoMarch 2, 03:14 PM • 17599 views
Olha Sumska touchingly congratulated her daughter on her 24th birthdayVideoMarch 2, 01:09 PM • 22119 views
Did Zendaya and Tom Holland really get married? Law Roach revealed all the cardsMarch 2, 12:03 PM • 22742 views
Spring 2026 - Ukraine prepares music concerts, festivals, and exhibitionsPhotoFebruary 28, 09:42 AM • 80410 views
Actual
Technology
The Diplomat
Shahed-136
Social network
MIM-104 Patriot

Almost spring: what will the weather be like in Ukraine on March 3

Kyiv • UNN

 • 180 views

On Tuesday, March 3, cloudy weather with clearings is expected in most of Ukraine, with light rain in places. In the morning, ice is expected on roads in northern, eastern, and most central regions.

Almost spring: what will the weather be like in Ukraine on March 3

On Tuesday, March 3, most of Ukraine will be cloudy with clearings. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, light rain is expected in places, only in most western, and at night in eastern regions without precipitation. In the morning, in the northern, eastern and most central regions, there will be ice on the roads in places, and fog in some places in Zakarpattia and Prykarpattia.

The wind is north-westerly, 7-12 m/s. The daytime temperature is 0-5°C, in the west and south of the country 6-11°C.

- the message says.

In Kyiv and the region, it will be cloudy with clearings on Tuesday, no precipitation is expected. The air temperature is +2°...+4°.

Lunar eclipse in Virgo will hit health and money: forecast for zodiac signs for March 2-801.03.26, 19:51 • 70360 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Weather and environment
Ukrhydrometcenter
Rains in Ukraine