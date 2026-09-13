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All Ukrainian border crossing points are operating normally – the State Border Guard Service

Kyiv • UNN

 • 152 views

All crossing points in Ukraine have resumed normal operations, including five in Odesa region that were previously attacked by the Russians. State institutions and regulatory services have done everything possible to restore crossing operations as quickly as possible.

All Ukrainian border crossing points are operating normally – the State Border Guard Service

All checkpoints across Ukraine’s state border are currently operating normally. This was reported by Andrii Demchenko, spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service, reports UNN.

Details

According to him, all checkpoints in Ukraine are currently operating normally, including those that were previously shelled by the Russians.

Fortunately, all checkpoints are currently functioning normally, including those that were attacked by the enemy. Let me remind you that recently there were five such checkpoints in Odesa Oblast—four of them on the border with Moldova and one on the border with Romania

- Demchenko said on the telethon.

He added that all government agencies and regulatory services had done everything possible to resume crossing operations as quickly as possible at the checkpoints attacked by the enemy.

We would like to remind you

Ukraine introduced a special border regime in a one-kilometer-wide strip along the state border with Russia and Belarus.

In Romania, fragments of four UAVs carrying explosive charges were found near the border with Ukraine12.09.26, 00:32 • 3746 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

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