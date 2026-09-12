In Romania, fragments of four UAVs carrying explosive charges were found near the border with Ukraine

In Romania, fragments of several UAVs, some with warheads, were found throughout Friday, September 11. Digi24 reports this, citing Romania’s Ministry of Defense, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that on September 11, fragments of unmanned aerial vehicles were discovered in the Constanța area, in Tulcea County, which borders Ukraine, and in the Black Sea.

Several fragments of aerial drones, some of them carrying explosive charges, were found on Friday ... in several settlements in Constanța and Tulcea counties, as well as in the Black Sea. The fragments were discovered and neutralized by specialists - the statement says.

Defense Ministry specialists believe that the fragments were from four UAVs—including an interceptor drone that still contained an unexploded charge. All the fragments were safely neutralized.

Recall

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