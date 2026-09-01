Algeria prepares death penalty for arson amid wildfires - Bloomberg

$44.550.0151.880.02
ukenru
04:51 AM • 8876 views
The overnight attack on Kyiv claimed the lives of 8 people, including 3 children among the 5 injuredPhoto
04:39 AM • 9520 views
Russia attacked the "Orlivka" border crossing with Romania with "Shahed" drones – its operations have been suspended
04:32 AM • 7422 views
Russia struck a railway depot in Kyiv with a ballistic missile — 6 Ukrzaliznytsia employees were killed
03:48 AM • 7498 views
In Nepal, 24 bodies were found in one house after the flood, including a child among the dead
12:56 AM • 12030 views
During the meeting, Modi urged Putin to stop the war against Ukraine "for the sake of humanity"
August 31, 11:55 PM • 11247 views
Russia’s Finance Ministry “forgot” about Ukraine while discussing the G20 meeting, although the US said Trump’s plan was discussed
August 31, 11:41 PM • 11380 views
Putin seeks to "wipe Kyiv off the map" and is building up Russia’s offensive capabilities – The Telegraph
August 31, 11:30 PM • 10637 views
Russia attacks Kyiv with ballistic and cruise missiles; children are among those affectedVideo
August 31, 09:06 PM • 11699 views
The Kremlin called reports about a proposed meeting between Trump, Zelenskyy and Putin "information ducks"
August 31, 08:52 PM • 11489 views
Russia launched a massive strike on Odesa, infrastructure was damagedVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+22°
3m/s
57%
748mm
Popular news
Ariana Grande explained why she was limping on stage during the concertAugust 31, 11:07 PM • 10002 views
"Friends" star Lisa Kudrow revealed the request from fans that she categorically refuses to fulfillPhotoSeptember 1, 12:07 AM • 7406 views
Russia launched a massive attack on the Kyiv region with missiles and drones – 3 people were killed, including a child among those injured - Regional Military Administration01:03 AM • 12173 views
Jurors found Duane Davis guilty of murdering Tupac Shakur 30 years after the rapper’s deathPhoto01:05 AM • 6928 views
Knowledge Day — the start of a new school yearPhoto05:00 AM • 6324 views
Publications
Knowledge Day — the start of a new school yearPhoto05:00 AM • 6652 views
After an air raid alert or shelling, the school morning should not begin with a test — the Ministry of Education and Science has prepared recommendations for teachersAugust 31, 06:14 PM • 19454 views
The New Moon in September: when the new moon will occur, omens and popular ritualsAugust 31, 12:48 PM • 35472 views
Rehabilitation and support for a child in the first years of life: what services can be received free of chargePhotoAugust 31, 12:27 PM • 38788 views
Five people complained to the Ministry of Health about the private Odrex clinic
Exclusive
August 31, 09:11 AM • 36895 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleksiy Biloshytskyi
Joe Biden
Narendra Modi
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv Oblast
Germany
Iran
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jurors found Duane Davis guilty of murdering Tupac Shakur 30 years after the rapper’s deathPhoto01:05 AM • 7208 views
"Friends" star Lisa Kudrow revealed the request from fans that she categorically refuses to fulfillPhotoSeptember 1, 12:07 AM • 7664 views
Ariana Grande explained why she was limping on stage during the concertAugust 31, 11:07 PM • 10125 views
Dolly Parton was buried beside her husband in a private ceremony in NashvilleAugust 31, 12:06 AM • 34267 views
Billie Eilish officiated her brother Finneas's wedding ceremony in CaliforniaPhotoAugust 30, 10:06 PM • 34208 views
Actual
"Kalibr" (missile family)
Shahed-136
9K720 Iskander
S-400 missile system
Gold

Algeria prepares death penalty for arson amid wildfires - Bloomberg

Kyiv • UNN

 • 76 views

The President of Algeria ordered the introduction of the death penalty for arson after wildfires claimed at least 12 lives. Several suspects have already been arrested.

Algeria prepares death penalty for arson amid wildfires - Bloomberg

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune ordered the introduction of the death penalty for arson. The country has still not recovered from the wildfires that claimed the lives of at least 12 people over the past week, Bloomberg reports, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to the Algerian president, amendments to the Criminal Code are to be submitted to the government in the coming days, while "several people" involved in causing the fires have already been arrested, according to the statement.

Additionally

The fires broke out in the middle of last week in three eastern Algerian regions with extensive forest areas—Jijel, Béjaïa, and Tizi Ouzou. This forced many people to leave their homes as strong winds spread the flames. The authorities reported around a dozen deaths and declared three days of national mourning.

Earlier, fires devastated Algerian forests in 2023. More than 30 people died then, while around 90 people died two years earlier. The authorities also blamed arsonists for those incidents.

Although the death penalty is applied in the country for terrorism and treason, according to data from the World Coalition Against the Death Penalty, executions have not been carried out in Algeria since 1993.

Recall

The wildfires that this summer engulfed the French regions of Gironde, Landes, and Var caused around 25,000 insurance claims, with preliminary damage estimated at nearly €500 million.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyCrimes and emergenciesNews of the World
Evacuation
Fires
War in Ukraine
Life imprisonment
Bloomberg L.P.
Algeria
France