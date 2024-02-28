Albanian Embassy to open in Kyiv in the coming months

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 28652 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 104241 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 67345 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 267859 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 229078 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 189797 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 229861 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 251315 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 157303 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372082 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+18°
3m/s
38%
Popular news

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 83422 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 105279 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 70916 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 63681 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 37319 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 39705 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 104241 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 267859 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 210672 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 229078 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 19138 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 27373 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 27387 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 65481 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 72682 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Albanian Embassy to open in Kyiv in the coming months

Kyiv • UNN

 • 23123 views

Albania will open its first full-fledged embassy in Kyiv in the coming months, the Albanian Foreign Minister has said.

Albanian Embassy to open in Kyiv in the coming months

An Albanian embassy will be opened in Kyiv in the coming months, Albanian Foreign Minister  Igli Hasani said during a  press conference  with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, UNN reports citing Telegrafi.

Details

In his speech, Hassani said that an Albanian embassy would be opened in Kyiv within a few months. 

"We are in the process of preparing our embassy in Kyiv, and we hope that the inauguration will take place in a few months,"  he said.

Addendum

On January 12, Albanian Foreign Minister Olta Xhaxha announcedthat the country would open a full-fledged embassy in Ukraine for the first time -  on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries. 

Prior to that, the Embassy of Albania in Ukraine was acting as the Embassy of Albania in Poland.

In September 2020 , Ukraine opened an embassy in Albania.

Pressure on Russia and the NATO Summit as a Step Toward Ukraine's Membership - What Kuleba Discussed with Albanian Foreign Minister28.02.24, 11:33 • 27156 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

PoliticsNews of the World
NATO
Albania
Ukraine
Dmytro Kuleba
Kyiv
Poland
Brent
$65.29
Bitcoin
$82,602.80
S&P 500
$5,168.81
Tesla
$242.05
Газ TTF
$36.23
Золото
$3,040.51
Ethereum
$1,799.02