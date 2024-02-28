Albanian Embassy to open in Kyiv in the coming months

An Albanian embassy will be opened in Kyiv in the coming months, Albanian Foreign Minister Igli Hasani said during a press conference with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, UNN reports citing Telegrafi.

Details

In his speech, Hassani said that an Albanian embassy would be opened in Kyiv within a few months.

"We are in the process of preparing our embassy in Kyiv, and we hope that the inauguration will take place in a few months," he said.

Addendum

On January 12, Albanian Foreign Minister Olta Xhaxha announcedthat the country would open a full-fledged embassy in Ukraine for the first time - on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Prior to that, the Embassy of Albania in Ukraine was acting as the Embassy of Albania in Poland.

In September 2020 , Ukraine opened an embassy in Albania.

Pressure on Russia and the NATO Summit as a Step Toward Ukraine's Membership - What Kuleba Discussed with Albanian Foreign Minister