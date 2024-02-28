$41.340.03
Pressure on Russia and the NATO Summit as a Step Toward Ukraine's Membership - What Kuleba Discussed with Albanian Foreign Minister

Kyiv • UNN

 • 27156 views

Albanian Foreign Minister Ihli Hassani reiterated Albania's support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as continued efforts to bring Russia to justice for its crimes and aggression.

Pressure on Russia and the NATO Summit as a Step Toward Ukraine's Membership - What Kuleba Discussed with Albanian Foreign Minister

The pressure of international organizations on Russia must be increased. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called for this during a press conference with his Albanian counterpart Igli Hasani in Tirana, UNN reports citing Telegrafi.

Details

In his speech, Kuleba said that he had briefed the Albanian minister on the situation in Ukraine and praised Albania for holding meetings for Ukraine and meetings in the UN Security Council, the newspaper writes.

Today I briefed the Minister on the situation on the frontline and on the daily Russian drone and missile attacks. It is important that Russia be held accountable for the crime of aggression and war crimes, and we would like to intensify our efforts in this direction

- He said.

The meeting reportedly also discussed preparations for the NATO summit in Washington, D.C., where Kuleba said they expect to promote Ukraine's membership in the Euro-Atlantic alliance.

Albania is an important NATO partner, and we discussed preparations for the NATO Summit in Washington, and I appreciated Minister Hassani's willingness to help with those preparations. We expect that, among other things, this summit in Washington will be a step forward on the path to Ukraine's membership, making this part of Europe safer and increasing security in the Western Balkans. We welcome Albania's efforts. International organizations' pressure on Russia should be increased

- said the Ukrainian Foreign Minister.

Kuleba also spoke about the cooperation between Ukraine and Albania in the process of European integration as "two European countries united by European values and vision.

For his part, Albanian Foreign Minister Hassani expressed Albania's support for Ukraine's sovereignty, freedom, independence and territorial integrity, strongly condemning Russia's aggression against Ukraine.

"We continue our efforts to bring Russia to justice for the crimes committed in Ukraine. President Zelenskyy's 10-point plan is the most realistic option for achieving peace. Together with our allies, we are committed to the implementation of point 5, namely, the restoration of Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty as one of the immediate tasks of ending the war. Our country has set this as a priority for Albania's work in all international forums," Hassani said.

He said that an Albanian embassy will be opened in Kyiv within a few months. "We are in the process of preparing our embassy in Kyiv, we hope that the inauguration will take place in a few months," said the Albanian Foreign Minister.

According to him, the conversation also focused on the economic assistance that Albania can offer to Ukraine.

"We discussed the development of good relations between Albania and Ukraine. The conversation focused on the economic assistance that Albania can offer to Ukraine. We discussed the expansion of economic cooperation between the two countries and are happy to see Ukraine moving forward on its pro-European path. We are ready to offer our experience in this process. I hope that today's summit will offer new perspectives for the future of Ukraine and its people," Hassani said.

Kuleba on the security agreement with the United States: "First money, then signing"28.02.24, 11:08 • 24271 view

