Kuleba on the security agreement with the United States: "First money, then signing"

The United States will be able to sign an agreement on security cooperation with Ukraine after the Congress makes a positive decision on assistance to Kyiv. This was stated by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in an interview with the Voice of America, UNN reports.

"First the money, then the signing. These safeguards agreements are very specific. They specify the amounts, they specify the specific things that the parties to this agreement will work on, and the United States will be able to sign this agreement when they have a clear understanding of what resources are at their disposal. But we have no doubt that such an agreement will be signed with the United States," Kuleba said.

Addendum

Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Ihor Zhovkva said that negotiations on a security agreement with the United States are ongoing and that it will be one of the strongest.

Zhovkva also told a journalist of UNN that there will be substantive negotiations with the US on the content of the agreement after a positive decision by Congress to help Ukraine.