In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 36056 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 136860 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 83538 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 305630 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 254908 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 198226 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 235174 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 252491 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 158608 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372338 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Kuleba on the security agreement with the United States: "First money, then signing"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24271 views

Ukraine will be able to sign a security agreement with the United States only after Congress approves further aid to Ukraine.

Kuleba on the security agreement with the United States: "First money, then signing"

The United States will be able to sign an agreement on security cooperation with Ukraine after the Congress makes a positive decision on assistance to Kyiv. This was stated by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in an interview with the Voice of America, UNN reports.

"First the money, then the signing. These safeguards agreements are very specific. They specify the amounts, they specify the specific things that the parties to this agreement will work on, and the United States will be able to sign this agreement when they have a clear understanding of what resources are at their disposal. But we have no doubt that such an agreement will be signed with the United States," Kuleba said.

Addendum

Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Ihor Zhovkva said that negotiations on a security agreement with the United States are ongoing and that it will be one of the strongest.

Zhovkva also told a journalist of UNN that there will be substantive negotiations with the US on the content of the agreement after a positive decision by Congress to help Ukraine.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Politics
Voice of America
Office of the President of Ukraine
United States Congress
United States
Ukraine
Dmytro Kuleba
Kyiv
