Air raid alert sounded for the second time overnight in Kyiv: Russia launched missiles

An air raid alert in Kyiv and a number of regions of Ukraine was announced again on the night of July 31. The reason is the threat of ballistic missiles, the Russian Federation launched missiles. This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

The air raid alert in Kyiv was announced at 04:29. Air raid sirens also sounded in Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Poltava, and Kharkiv regions.

Head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Timur Tkachenko, reported a ballistic missile threat to Kyiv.

"High-speed target in Chernihiv region heading towards Kyiv region," the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

The Air Force also warned about the movement of a cruise missile heading towards Kyiv from the east.

Recall

Russian drones attacked Kyiv on July 30. Debris from downed drones was recorded in the Solomianskyi district, resulting in 8 casualties, including two children.