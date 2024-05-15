Air raid alarm in Zaporizhzhia has sounded more than 400 times
Since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion, more than 400 air raid alarms have been sounded in Zaporizhzhia, which amounts to 160 days of announced missile threats.
"More than 4000 alarms have been announced in Zaporizhzhia since the beginning of the full-scale invasion," Fedorov wrote on Telegram.
According to him, the total duration of the declared missile threat was 160 days.
Addendum
Yesterday, on May 14, Russians conducted 268 attacks on the territory of six settlements in Zaporizhzhya region. No one was killed or wounded in the attacks.
