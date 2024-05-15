Air raid alarm in Zaporizhzhia has sounded more than 400 times

In Zaporizhzhia, the air raid alarm has been sounded more than 400 times since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion. This was announced by the head of the RMA Ivan Fedorov, reports UNN.

"More than 4000 alarms have been announced in Zaporizhzhia since the beginning of the full-scale invasion," Fedorov wrote on Telegram.

According to him, the total duration of the declared missile threat was 160 days.

Yesterday, on May 14, Russians conducted 268 attacks on the territory of six settlements in Zaporizhzhya region. No one was killed or wounded in the attacks.

