Zaporizhzhia approves construction of first 5 underground schools

The first 5 underground schools will be built in Zaporizhzhia region. The Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine has approved the first projects for the construction of underground schools. This was announced by the head of Zaporizhzhia RMA Ivan Fedorov, reports UNN.

Details

According to the head of the RMA, the total amount of subventions from the state for the construction of underground schools is up to 500 million hryvnias

The first 3 schools are planned to be set up in Zaporizhzhia, and 2 in Zaporizhzhia district. They will become an educational platform for children from several districts of the regional center and several settlements of the region.

This week, RMA is announcing the first construction tenders, Fedorov added.

Our goal is to provide an opportunity for all children who want to do so to return to offline education. In total, we plan to open 10 underground schools - said Fedorov.

Recall

At least 10 shelters for students, "underground schools" are planned to be built in Zaporizhzhia region, where about a thousand children can study per shift.

