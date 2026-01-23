Air quality in one of Kyiv's districts may worsen due to a warehouse fire - KMDA

In Kyiv, a fire broke out in warehouses in one of the districts, and air quality may deteriorate, the Kyiv City State Administration reported on Friday, writes UNN.

In the Sviatoshynskyi district, a temporary deterioration of air quality may be observed due to a fire on the territory of warehouses - noted the Kyiv City State Administration.

Until the air quality situation improves, it is recommended to close windows and limit time outdoors.

Emergency rescue services are working at the fire site, as noted.

Addition

At the same time, the Kyiv City State Administration indicated that due to power outages caused by enemy shelling, there was a temporary malfunction in the operation of stationary atmospheric air quality monitoring points in the capital.

According to the Department of Environmental Protection and Adaptation to Climate Change of the Kyiv City State Administration, in conditions of power outages or unstable power supply, the equipment works incorrectly. In particular, the devices are not always able to provide accurate air quality indicators, and frequent forced restarts negatively affect the operation of autonomous stations. Therefore, during a long absence of power supply, data on the state of atmospheric air may be temporarily unavailable.

Specialists are taking all necessary measures to restore stable operation of the equipment as soon as possible, the Kyiv City State Administration noted.