08:25 AM • 6940 views
Donbas issue 'key', to be discussed in Abu Dhabi - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
08:04 AM • 21844 views
Europe can, Ukraine cannot? Why the IMF demands the removal of subsidies and who will be hit first
07:54 AM • 16184 views
Delegations from Ukraine, the USA, and Russia are heading to Abu Dhabi for trilateral talks on the war: what is known
06:55 AM • 17495 views
EU, US, and Ukraine close to a prosperity agreement for post-war Ukraine: von der Leyen named five pillars
06:33 AM • 18455 views
Trump on possible US-Ukraine-Russia summit: meetings are happening, and "we'll see what happens"
January 23, 01:52 AM • 22345 views
What the American delegation and Putin agreed upon in Moscow
January 22, 07:51 PM • 45991 views
Ukraine experienced the most difficult day for its energy system since November 2022, the situation is extremely difficult - Shmyhal
January 22, 06:05 PM • 58224 views
Wanted to break through the border and almost hit a border guard: the driver of the Košice-Svaliava bus left passengers and fled to Slovakia
January 22, 04:54 PM • 40625 views
SBU drones hit the Tamanneftegaz oil terminal in Russia: estimated damages reach $50 millionVideo
January 22, 02:44 PM • 33495 views
Zelenskyy announced a two-day trilateral meeting of Ukraine, the US, and Russia in the UAE
Air quality in one of Kyiv's districts may worsen due to a warehouse fire - KMDA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 144 views

In Kyiv's Sviatoshynskyi district, a temporary deterioration in air quality is observed due to a fire on warehouse premises. Residents are advised to close windows and limit time outdoors.

In Kyiv, a fire broke out in warehouses in one of the districts, and air quality may deteriorate, the Kyiv City State Administration reported on Friday, writes UNN.

In the Sviatoshynskyi district, a temporary deterioration of air quality may be observed due to a fire on the territory of warehouses

- noted the Kyiv City State Administration.

Until the air quality situation improves, it is recommended to close windows and limit time outdoors.

Emergency rescue services are working at the fire site, as noted.

Addition

At the same time, the Kyiv City State Administration indicated that due to power outages caused by enemy shelling, there was a temporary malfunction in the operation of stationary atmospheric air quality monitoring points in the capital.

According to the Department of Environmental Protection and Adaptation to Climate Change of the Kyiv City State Administration, in conditions of power outages or unstable power supply, the equipment works incorrectly. In particular, the devices are not always able to provide accurate air quality indicators, and frequent forced restarts negatively affect the operation of autonomous stations. Therefore, during a long absence of power supply, data on the state of atmospheric air may be temporarily unavailable.

Specialists are taking all necessary measures to restore stable operation of the equipment as soon as possible, the Kyiv City State Administration noted.

Julia Shramko

SocietyKyivHealth
