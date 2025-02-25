Air quality has deteriorated in Kyiv: what residents are advised to do

A temporary decline in air quality has been observed in the capital - according to monitoring stations, the level of suspended particles in the atmosphere has increased. This is reported by the Kyiv City State Administration, UNN reports.

Details

Environmentalists attribute this to weather conditions: due to inactive air and high atmospheric pressure, harmful impurities do not dissipate but accumulate.

Experts advise city residents to minimize their exposure to the outdoors, especially people with chronic respiratory diseases. It is recommended to close windows, drink more water and use air purifiers, if available.

You can follow the air quality in real time on the website of the city monitoring system.

