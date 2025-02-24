Air condition in Kyiv is deteriorating: it is recommended to close windows and drink water

High levels of air pollution have been recorded in Kyiv due to the accumulation of dust and low winds, the KCSA reported on social media on Monday, publishing a number of tips, UNN reports.

Details

"The capital maintains a high level of air pollution: an increase in the concentration of suspended solids is recorded," the report said.

The probable cause of the "deterioration of the air condition" is the accumulation of suspended solids (dust). This is because low winds and high atmospheric pressure do not favor the dispersion of impurities.

Until the air situation improves, it is recommended to close windows, limit your time outside, and drink plenty of water. If you have an air purifier, turn it on to the maximum setting.

