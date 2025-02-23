Air quality in Kyiv has deteriorated sharply: one bank is in the critical zone

Temporary air quality deterioration is observed in the capital. The average level of pollution was recorded on the right bank and very high on the left bank. This was reported by KCSA, according to UNN.

Details

The likely reason for the increase in pollution is the accumulation of suspended solids (dust). Since low winds and high atmospheric pressure do not help disperse impurities - , the statement said.

In particular, residents of the left bank are advised to improve the air situation:

close the windows;

limit the time spent outside;

drink plenty of water;

If you have an air purifier, turn it on to maximum.

Frosts down to -19°C: weather forecast for today