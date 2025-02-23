Air quality in Kyiv has deteriorated sharply: one bank is in the critical zone
Kyiv • UNN
The average level of air pollution was recorded on the right bank of the capital and very high on the left bank. Residents of the left bank are advised to close their windows and limit their time outside.
Temporary air quality deterioration is observed in the capital. The average level of pollution was recorded on the right bank and very high on the left bank. This was reported by KCSA, according to UNN.
Details
The likely reason for the increase in pollution is the accumulation of suspended solids (dust). Since low winds and high atmospheric pressure do not help disperse impurities
In particular, residents of the left bank are advised to improve the air situation:
close the windows;
limit the time spent outside;
drink plenty of water;
If you have an air purifier, turn it on to maximum.
