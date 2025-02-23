Frosts down to -19°C: weather forecast for today

ukenru
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 12118 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 34260 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 23411 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 104790 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 88396 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 111151 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116420 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 145523 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115068 views

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 169164 views

The aggressor is attacking: which regions are under threat

February 27, 11:53 PM • 22224 views
113-year-old woman who survived the Holocaust and Japanese occupation dies in the United States

February 28, 12:11 AM • 43332 views
Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

February 28, 12:47 AM • 69385 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 101940 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 32529 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 34337 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 104798 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 145527 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 136593 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 169168 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 12228 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 130975 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 132957 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 161596 views
Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

February 25, 02:34 PM • 141071 views
Frosts down to -19°C: weather forecast for today

Frosts down to -19°C: weather forecast for today

 • 102923 views

Frosty weather with temperatures down to -19°C and partly cloudy is expected in Ukraine. There will be icy conditions on the roads, winds of variable directions of 3-8 m/s, up to +5 degrees in the western regions.

Frost is returning to Ukraine. On Sunday, February 23, the temperature will drop to -19°C in some places. However, the winter with cold weather, frosty sun, icicles, ice and snow is gradually coming to an end. This is reported by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, UNN reports.

Details

Today, February 23, weather forecasters are predicting frosty weather in Ukraine.

Partly cloudy weather is expected. No precipitation, only in the afternoon in the eastern regions there will be light snow.

There will be some ice on the roads. Wind of variable directions, 3-8 m/s.

Daytime temperatures will be 1-6 degrees below zero. It will be warmest in the western regions, where the temperature will range from 0 to +5 degrees.

There will be moderate clouds in the Kyiv region and the capital. No significant precipitation. There will be ice on the roads in some places. Wind of variable directions, 3-8 m/s.

Daytime temperatures will be 1-6° Celsius; in Kyiv, 1-3° Celsius.

Ukrhydrometcenter warns that on February 23, due to further intensification of ice phenomena, sharp fluctuations in water levels with daily intensity are possible, without the threat of negative consequences.

World Day of Mutual Understanding and Peace, Diesel Engine Day and International Dog Biscuit Day: What to Celebrate on February 23

