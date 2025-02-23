Frosts down to -19°C: weather forecast for today

Frost is returning to Ukraine. On Sunday, February 23, the temperature will drop to -19°C in some places. However, the winter with cold weather, frosty sun, icicles, ice and snow is gradually coming to an end. This is reported by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, UNN reports.

Details

Today, February 23, weather forecasters are predicting frosty weather in Ukraine.

Partly cloudy weather is expected. No precipitation, only in the afternoon in the eastern regions there will be light snow.

There will be some ice on the roads. Wind of variable directions, 3-8 m/s.

Daytime temperatures will be 1-6 degrees below zero. It will be warmest in the western regions, where the temperature will range from 0 to +5 degrees.

There will be moderate clouds in the Kyiv region and the capital. No significant precipitation. There will be ice on the roads in some places. Wind of variable directions, 3-8 m/s.

Daytime temperatures will be 1-6° Celsius; in Kyiv, 1-3° Celsius.

Ukrhydrometcenter warns that on February 23, due to further intensification of ice phenomena, sharp fluctuations in water levels with daily intensity are possible, without the threat of negative consequences.

