Air quality deterioration in Kyiv: what caused it

Kyiv is experiencing a temporary deterioration in air quality, which is likely due to an increase in the concentration of suspended solids.

This was reported by KCSA, UNN writes.

Details

The likely reason for the increase in pollution is the accumulation of suspended solids (dust). Since low winds and high atmospheric pressure do not help disperse impurities - the message says.

Residents and visitors of the capital are advised to close windows, limit their time outside, and drink plenty of water until the air quality improves. If you have an air purifier, turn it on to the maximum setting.

Addendum

Earlier, the Environment Ministry had already denied information about the ‘Dust Cloud’, which is approaching Ukraine.

The media, including the Ventusky portal, have been actively disseminating information about the forecast of deteriorating air quality in Ukraine starting February 13 due to a dust cloud that is likely to approach Ukraine from Europe - noted the Ministry of Environment.

Also, according to the European Environmental Agency (EEA), there is a deterioration in air quality in Europe due to an increase in the content of PM 2.5 particulate matter in the air.

Recall

Earlier UNN wrote that a cloud of polluted airis expected to cover Ukraine in the middle of the week. Air quality will deteriorate by more than 300 units. Zhytomyr will suffer the most with a level of 317 units, and the pollution will also affect Kharkiv - 91 units, Kyiv - 83 units, and Dnipropetrovs'k regions.