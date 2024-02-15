Air Force: It is possible that today Russia could attack Ukraine with DPRK missiles

ukenru
The Ukrainian Air Force spokesman did not rule out the possibility that Russia used North Korean KN-23 missiles in today's attack on Ukraine.

The Air Force does not rule out that Russia could attack Ukraine today with North Korean KN-23 missiles. This was reported by the spokesman for the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yuriy Ihnat on the air of Radio Liberty, according to a correspondent of UNN.

Ballistic missiles were launched today, six ballistic missiles from the Voronezh region. We reported that these missiles are most likely Iskander-M, and the use of North Korean KN-23 missiles, the fragments of which have already been recorded on the territory of our country, is not excluded

- Ignat said.

Defense forces in the skies over Ukraine overnight destroyed 13 missiles of various types out of 26 launched by Russian forces.

On February 8, it was reportedthat the four missiles used by the occupiers to hit Selydove were preliminarily made in North Korea.

The Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise previously called for waiting for the final results of research on the possible use of DPRK-made missiles in Ukraine by Russia.

At the same time, they emphasized that a visual inspection of the wreckage suggests that Russia has not used such missiles before.

"We have also been assigned the relevant expertise, and the objects will be handed over any day now, and we will make a definite decision after examining them. Of course, we have previously reviewed and analyzed all the photos and videos that are publicly available. We understand that the elements recorded there, i.e. visually specific parts, cables, their color, material and other characteristics, have never been found in any Russian missile studied so far. At the same time, there are no established facts of the use of Korean-made missiles, as there are in the attacks on the capital. We will do our work here and provide additional information as soon as it becomes possible," said Oleksandr Ruvin, Director of KFI.  

