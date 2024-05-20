Air defense system works on enemy reconnaissance drone in Mykolaiv region
Kyiv • UNN
In Mykolaiv region, air defense systems have fired on an enemy reconnaissance drone, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.
Details
"In Mykolaiv region, air defense work on a reconnaissance UAV!" reads a post on Telegram by the Ukrainian Air Force.
