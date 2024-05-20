Hostile missile shot down in Kryvyi Rih district

An enemy missile was shot down in Kryvyi Rih district of Dnipropetrovs'k region, said the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k RMA Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports.

In Kryvyi Rih district, a unit of the Vostok Air Command shot down an enemy missile. Precise work! - Lysak wrote on Telegram.

According to the "East" Air Command, "around 11:00 a guided missile X-59/69 was shot down in Kryvyi Rih district of Dnipro region".

Explosions occurred in Kropyvnytskyi district, no casualties or damage reported - RMA