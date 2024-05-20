Explosions occurred in Kropyvnytskyi district, no casualties or damage reported - RMA

Explosions occurred today in Kropyvnytskyi district, no casualties or damage were reported, the situation is under control, said Andriy Raykovych, head of Kirovohrad RMA, on Monday, UNN reports.

After the explosions in Kropyvnytskyi district, there were no casualties and no damage. The situation is under control - Raikovich said on Telegram.

Previously

In Kropyvnytskyi , people reported hearing explosions after the Ukrainian Air Force warned of a missile threat.